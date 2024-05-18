

RIYADH, May 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Gathering nationwide anticipation, Saudi Arabia’s inaugural edition of Smart Data & AI Summit on 27 – 28 May 2024 in Riyadh is reserving a spot in every thought leader’s calendar.



Set to happen at one of KSA’s most iconic venue, JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, the summit is pacing to navigate the future of big data analytics and AI. At the heart of this summit there’ll be discussions led by the most senior executives from Saudi Electricity Company, Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, King Saud Medical City, Saudi Aramco, Ministry of Hajj & Umrah, Almarai, Saudi Pro League, Council of Health Insurance, MOMRAH and many others. Underscoring the significance of these technologies for the second-largest company in the world, Nayef Al-Otaibi (VP & Chief Digital Officer, Saudi Aramco), who also happens to be the summit’s key speaker expressed, “A.I. is touching every part of our company – from managing plants to improving logistics and calculating reserves. Big data is helping make more discoveries while enhanced reserves calculation is being made possible by combining advanced machine-learning with the data gathered by in-house experts. Aramco has recently developed its own large language model, called AramcoMETABRAIN, that is an industrial-grade large language model. AramcoMETABRAIN has grown to a ~250 billion parameters model, to make predictions, generate outputs and act as a foundational layer for our future generative AI applications.” Among the 300+ attending Data Analytics & AI professionals, there will be heavy participation from CDOs, CIOs, Heads of IT, Data & Business Intelligence, Modelling & Mining, Analytics, Directors of AI, Machine Learning, Robotics, and a lot more. The summit will highlight the great strides taken by Vision 2030 alongside encouraging global cooperation and innovation. With participation hailing from diverse sectors, all united by a commitment to a data-driven future, Smart Data & AI Summit will establish the perfect precedent for the international organisations towards a global community underpinned by the latest technologies. From insightful keynotes to detailed discussions with technology gurus and policy influencers, the summit will cover key topics under data analytics & AI domains, including but not limited to ‘Embarking on the Kingdom’s Data Oasis’, ‘Bridging Prediction and Creation with Generative and Predictive AI’, ‘Leveraging the Power of Data Mesh to Maximize the Value Derived from Data’, ‘Augmented Analytics in Action’, ‘Integrating Artificial Intelligence into Marketing Analytics’ and others. Post-confirming his participation for the summit, Dr. Faisal Alnasser, the CIO from Almarai, Saudi’s leading dairy company, stated his exemplary vision behind participating at the platform, “As the Kingdom takes massive strides towards embracing the most advanced data-driven changes, Almarai, the nation’s most loved brand, is actively striving to spearhead innovations and lead by example. By participating at Smart Data & AI Summit, I would like to encourage a culture of knowledge-based economy wherein Saudi organisations can reach the pinnacle of agility, growth, and success by harnessing the latest technologies.” Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, expressed how the platform aims to change the country’s dynamics around emerging technologies, “Smart Data & AI Summit will stand as a beacon of massive paradigm shifts and encourage global capital flows into the Kingdom’s data-driven and AI streams. Considering the strong participation from technology behemoths, the platform will also help in shaping the global narrative on emerging technologies.” For more information about the event, log on to: https://saudi.smartdataseries.com/ About Tradepass Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers. As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth. Media contact:

