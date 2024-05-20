

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - InsureTech Connect Asia (ITC Asia) is set to convene the region's most prominent insurance leaders at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore from June 4-6, 2024. This prestigious event will draw 1,800 attendees, with 75% being senior decision-makers from over 40 countries, to explore the future of insurance through innovation and digital transformation.



The event will begin with an opening keynote by a panel of distinguished insurance regulators from across Asia. This panel includes Meena Chandra, Deputy Director and Head (Insurance, Infrastructure and Trade Finance Division), Financial Markets Development Department from the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Hideaki "Jerry" Namiki, Deputy Director, FinTech and Innovation Office, Strategy Development and Management Bureau from the Financial Services Agency of Japan; Prapapas Kulpawaropas, Senior Director, Strategy and Risk Management Department from the Office of Insurance Commission, Thailand; Shri Rajay Kumar Sinha, Member (Finance & Investment) from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI); and Surannit Chit, Deputy Director from Bank Negara Malaysia. These experts will discuss innovative approaches for testing and developing new ideas within the regional insurance sector. They will be joined by over 200 leaders representing insurance companies, investors and InsurTechs across Asia sharing their insights as they take the stage with interactive panel discussions spanning three dedicated conference tracks. Alongside the premium conference, over 100 InsurTech solution providers, including Income, AWS, DXC, Deloitte, Klook, and more will be on-floor to showcase how they are transforming the insurance industry in Asia. Additionally, the exhibition will also witness InsurTech startups across the region compete in the ITC Asia Awards finals. ITC Asia is also launching their inaugural ITC Asia Insurer Awards, celebrating the successes of the insurance industry across Asia. Winners in 12 different categories will be announced at the Awards gala dinner on June 5. "ITC Asia 2024 aims to be more than just a conference; it is a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exploration of groundbreaking insurance solutions," said Tricia Wong, Director of ITC Asia. "We are excited to welcome back industry leaders and innovators to discuss and shape the future of insurance in Asia." Event Details:

Date: June 4-6, 2024

Location: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore

Website: https://bit.ly/itca-2024 About InsureTech Connect InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world’s largest insurance ecosystem event, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry executives from across the globe. ITC has been attended by over 25,000 people from 65+ countries. Founded in 2016, ITC has established itself as the biggest insurtech event in its US location in Vegas and has launched a new venture in APAC with ITC Asia in Singapore. ITC Asia will be held 4 June – 6 June 2024 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/itca-2024 Contact:

ITC Asia Media Relations

Email: asia@insuretechconnect.com





