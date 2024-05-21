

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer, Malaysia's leading mineral water brand, is excited to present "Plastic Reimagined," an interactive and educational experience to inspire Malaysians to see plastic waste in a new light and raise awareness about recycling. Visitors to the 5-day event will have the opportunity to get up-close and personal with upcycled items and participate in a variety of exciting activities. Second life of Recycled Plastic Bottles Process This immersive event will be happening from May 22nd to 26th, 2024, at IOI City Mall in Putrajaya. Event highlights include the Spritzer upcycling art exhibition and a series of engaging activities designed to inform the public about the importance of recycling and the potential second life of recycled plastics. Spritzer's ‘Plastic Reimagined’ event represents a bold step towards a future rooted in sustainability and circularity, particularly in encouraging individuals to view plastic waste as a resource rather than refuse. By showcasing creative recycling methods and the potential of plastic, the event aims to transform the perception of waste, especially plastic waste, and demonstrate how every piece of plastic can be given a second life by turning it into something beautiful or functional. The ultimate goal of the campaign is to foster sustainable mindsets among Malaysians. Spritzer’s goal is to become a fully circular brand by 2030 and the company has been actively seeking new ways to integrate sustainable practices into their business and lifestyle. They are also leading innovation in packaging by using recycled materials (rPET), with the packaging being 100% recyclable. ‘Plastic Reimagined’ is part of Spritzer’s ongoing efforts to change perceptions and aims to facilitate a shift towards more eco-friendly mindsets, where every piece of plastic has a purpose and a second life. To that end, visitors to the ‘Plastic Reimagined’ event can look forward to a diverse range of activities and exhibits, including: Plastic Bottles Recycling: Bring any 3 used plastic items, such as Spritzer bottles, to recycle and receive a complimentary Spritzer tote bag.

Experience stunning art installations made from recycled Spritzer plastic bottles by homegrown artists, showcasing the endless creative possibilities of upcycling. The featured artists include: The ’Plastic Reimagined’ campaign is part of Spritzer's ongoing efforts to drive positive change and contribute to a more sustainable future for Malaysia. By engaging the community through interactive experiences and thought-provoking art, the brand aims to shift mindsets and behaviours towards a more conscious and responsible approach to plastic waste management. Plastic Reimagined is open to the public from 22nd to 26th May between 10AM and 10PM at the Ground Floor, West Court of IOI City Mall in Putrajaya For more information and updates on "Plastic Reimagined," visit Spritzer Mineral Water Malaysia. Please download the high-res images from this link. About Spritzer: Established in 1989, Spritzer Group has been a pioneer in providing Malaysians with natural mineral water sourced from a 440-acre green rainforest. Committed to innovation, Spritzer Group leads the Malaysian bottled water industry through manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of its diverse product line. From renowned natural mineral water to refreshing non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, each product is carefully crafted to meet consumer needs. Comprising eight business subsidiaries, Spritzer Group specializes in the production and distribution of silica-rich natural mineral water, sparkling natural mineral water, distilled drinking water, carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks, and non-carbonated fruit-flavoured drinks. With over 30 years of experience, Spritzer Group is Malaysia's largest and only listed bottled water producer. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my. For media enquiries please contact: Hema Rengasamy

