Source: Exito
25th Edition Manufacturing IT Summit: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Technology

MUMBAI, INDIA, May 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Manufacturing IT Summit, now in its 25th edition, continues to be a beacon of innovation and collaboration in India's manufacturing sector. This exclusive, invite-only, in-person event on June 13, 2024 in Sahara Star, Mumbai, India brings together technology leaders from leading businesses, institutions, and government officials, representing India's vibrant manufacturing landscape.

As India's premier networking conference in the manufacturing industry, the Manufacturing IT Summit serves as a vital platform for the most influential IT leaders to address today's most pressing technological challenges, foster deep collaboration, and generate new ideas. With a focus on topics such as big data, robotics, sustainable development, 3D printing, additive manufacturing, and other technological advancements, the summit is poised to redefine manufacturing processes, design, production facilities, distribution systems, and global supply chains.

Organized by Exito, the Manufacturing IT Summit, now celebrating its 25th edition, stands as a testament to innovation and collaboration within India's manufacturing sector. This exclusive, invite-only, in-person event brings together technology leaders from prominent businesses, institutions, and government officials, embodying the dynamic landscape of manufacturing in India.

Speakers:

  • Raghu Panicker, CEO Kaynes SemiCon Private Ltd.
  • Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO LML Emotion Private Ltd.
  • Khushru Mistry, Chief Technology Officer GM Modular Pvt Ltd.
  • Shirish Yadav, Executive Vice President - Technology & Manufacturing ITC Ltd.
  • Zurvan Marolia, Sr. Vice President Godrej & Boyce.
  • Jayant Magar, Group-CIO & VP-IT Hindustan Platinum.
  • Anindya Sundar Ghosh, Chief Information Security Officer Hindustan Zinc.

Key Highlights of the 25th Edition Manufacturing IT Summit:

  • Exclusive Gathering: Over 120+ IT decision-makers and influencers will convene at this prestigious event to discuss critical technology issues affecting today's manufacturing industry.
  • Thought-Provoking Discussions: Engage in discussions led by industry experts on topics ranging from big data analytics to sustainable development, exploring how technological advancements are reshaping the manufacturing landscape.
  • Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, exchange insights, and build valuable partnerships with leading technology leaders from across the manufacturing sector.

About the Manufacturing IT Summit

The Manufacturing IT Summit is India's leading networking conference, dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration within the manufacturing industry. Now in its 25th edition, the summit continues to provide a platform for technology leaders to explore emerging trends, share best practices, and drive technological advancement in manufacturing.

For more information on the 25th Edition Manufacturing IT Summit, visit here.

About Exito

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

For Media Enquiries, contact:
Kasturi Nayak (Sr. Marketing Executive)
Kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com
Enquiry@exito-e.com
Exito Media Concepts.




