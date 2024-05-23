TAIPEI, TW, May 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading power semiconductor companies including STMicroelectronics (ST), Texas Instruments Inc. (TI), Efficient Power Conversion Corp. (EPC), onsemi, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, and NXP Semiconductors will be discussing the latest power semiconductor development trends and innovations, and how these are helping the drive toward greener electronics, at the upcoming PowerUP Asia 2024 virtual conference.





PowerUP Asia, organized by AspenCore, publisher of EETimes Asia, EETimes India, and EDN Asia, is a two-day virtual conference and exhibition focusing on power semiconductor technologies, including wide-bandgap (WBG) devices such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), low- and high-voltage power semiconductors, and related technologies, as electronics manufacturers worldwide set their sights on power efficiency, carbon reduction, and greener energy.

With the theme Power Semiconductor Innovations Toward Green Goals, Decarbonization and Sustainability, PowerUP Asia, to be held from June 11–12, will feature keynotes, technical presentations, and a panel discussion, discussing the latest developments in power semiconductor and engineering, and how the industry can explore ways to accelerate the pathway to net-zero carbon emissions.

The virtual conference will also feature technical experts from UTAC Group, Rohde & Schwarz, Qorvo Inc., and Arrow Electronics.

Who Should Attend

Engineers, researchers, and industry professionals should attend the PowerUP Asian 2024 virtual expo and conference.

Engineers specializing in power electronics, semiconductor technologies, like GaN and SiC, and renewable energy systems will find immense value. Professionals in power management, converters and those exploring advancements in e-mobility and smart-grid infrastructure will gain significant insights.

Furthermore, those interested in gaining hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technologies within this field should attend. Those who possess a genuine enthusiasm for transforming energy efficiency, diminishing carbon footprints, and promoting the worldwide transition to renewable energy sources will find this conference to be of value.

For more information or to register, visit https://ve.eetasia.com/powerup2024.

