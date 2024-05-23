Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 23, 2024
Thursday, 23 May 2024, 18:22 HKT/SGT
Source: Black Spade Capital Limited
Black Spade shares investment insights at Global Investment Panel of BEYOND Wealth Summit for Family Offices

HONG KONG, May 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Black Spade Capital Limited (“Black Spade”), the family office of Mr. Lawrence Ho, joined the prestigious BEYOND Wealth Summit which convened in Macau with great success as one of the summit panellists. This exclusive, invite-only event brings together over 150 family offices from around the world with an aim of forging deeper ties between influential families to promote sustainable growth, heritage preservation and philanthropy with social responsibility in mind.  

(From left) Ms. Enna Weng, Managing Director of Freedom Capital Markets, Mr. Oliver Weisberg, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Pool Capital, Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade and Mr. Mario Moraes of Votorantim Group
(From left) Ms. Enna Weng, Managing Director of Freedom Capital Markets, Mr. Oliver Weisberg, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Pool Capital, Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade and Mr. Mario Moraes of Votorantim Group

 

Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade and fellow panellists at BEYOND Wealth Summit
Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade and fellow panellists at BEYOND Wealth Summit

Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade was invited as one of the key panellists at the Global Investment Panel. Mr. Tam, along with his fellow guest speakers including representatives from notable family offices and family-run investment institutions such as Blue Pool Capital (Family Office of Mr. Joe Tsai) and Votorantim Group (owned by the Ermirio de Moraes family in Brasil), shared their views on various topics such as the latest investment themes, weathering market volatility and dissecting business cycles.     

Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade, said, “Black Spade is honoured to be part of this megaevent for family offices. There is a conventional stereotype that equates family offices to pure wealth management. In fact, over the years, this function has long transformed from a treasury unit of high net worth individuals into a force that drives changes for the better. It is encouraging to see a growing interest for family offices and we are delighted to see Jason Ho, co-founder of BEYOND Expo bring this inspiring event to Macau. A platform like this is exactly what we need where people connect and confluence of great minds happens. This Summit is an occasion for us to celebrate new friendship and embrace new ideas. I am sure that my fellow panellists and participants all have benefited greatly like I have. I look forward to seeing this initiative grow in the future.”

About Black Spade Capital Limited

Black Spade Capital Limited is an established family office that manages the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade’s investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to Pre-IPO investments. In August 2023, Black Spade Acquisition Co, a blank check company (SPAC) sponsored by Black Spade, completed a US$23 billion business combination with VinFast Auto Ltd.




