

West Palm Beach, FL, May 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to announce the brand's nomination as a finalist for Best Sports Licensed Brand at the prestigious 2024 Licensing International Excellence Awards. The high-profile event, which takes place annually in Las Vegas, honors brands who execute innovative and creative methods to market themselves around the globe. Winners in 32 categories were selected from nearly 200 finalists by an expert global panel across 20 different countries and voted on by members of the licensing industry at large. With more than 800 entries received, U.S. Polo Assn. was among notable brands such as Formula 1, NASCAR, the NFL Players Association, 24H LE MANS, and Yale University in the category for Best Sports Licensed Brand. "We are proud of U.S. Polo Assn.'s nomination for the Best Sport Licensed Brand as we continue to drive record growth for our global brand through strategic partnerships, award-winning global marketing and digital campaigns, and most importantly, elevating the consumer experience," says J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. sport brand. "U.S. Polo Assn. is honored to be named alongside other industry leaders in the 2024 Licensing International Excellence Awards, and we congratulate the winner for their performance this year!" U.S. Polo Assn. has demonstrated licensing excellence this past year by delivering a record $2.4 billion in global retail sales in 2023 and by its growth in 190 countries through 1,100 retail stores and thousands of wholesale locations and e-commerce. New and existing strategic stores around the world have been enhanced with a more elevated brand and sports concept, providing consumers with an authentic experience when engaging with the brand. The multi-billion-dollar sport brand also generated record e-commerce growth with some 50 brand sites in 20 languages and over 8 million social media followers. In addition, U.S. Polo Assn.'s landmark multi-year deal with ESPN has brought exposure to many of the premier polo championships in the world to a massive global audience. Finally, the USPA now owns the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) located in Palm Beach County, the sport's premier destination in North America, with U.S. Polo Assn. as the lead sponsor. "It's an honor to be recognized as a finalist for the Best Sports Licensed Brand. I am extremely proud of our dedicated U.S. Polo Assn. team, whose consistent and innovative efforts enhance our brand's presence and position for the continued success in the global market," said Molly Robbins, SVP of Global Licensing and Business Development at USPA Global. "We are thrilled to stand alongside such esteemed licensing peers, and we remain committed to challenging ourselves on how we think, build, and elevate U.S. Polo Assn." This year's Excellence Awards were held at the HyperX Arena in the Luxor on May 20, 2024, in Las Vegas to celebrate the best of the global licensing industry. Attending on behalf of U.S. Polo Assn. were Robbins and Shannon Stilson, VP of Sports Marketing and Media. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com. Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

VP Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036 Kaela Drake

PR & Communications Specialist

kdrake@uspagl.com

+001.561.461.8596 SOURCE: USPA Global Licensing Inc. View the original press release on newswire.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: USPA Global Licensing Inc.

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

