  Saturday, May 25, 2024
Friday, 24 May 2024, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Rogue Resources Inc.
Rogue Resources Inc. to Change Name and TSX-V Ticker Symbol
Changing its name to "Clean Energy Transition Inc.", or transition.inc, and its ticker symbol on the TSX-V to "TRAN"

TORONTO, ON, May 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Rogue Resources Inc. (TSXV:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name from "Rogue Resources Inc." to "Clean Energy Transition Inc.", (the "Name Change") dba transition.inc, and its ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") from "RRS" to "TRAN" (the "Ticker Change"), effective pre-market open on May 29, 2024.

"Along with our upcoming rebrand, the Name Change and Ticker Change more accurately reflect our evolving focus and marks the Company's pivot to looking for commercial opportunities more broadly, across the energy transition," said Sean Samson, CEO of the Company.

Pursuant to the Name Change, no action will be required by existing shareholders nor will any certificates representing common shares of the Company be affected or need to be exchanged. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

The Name Change and Ticker Change were approved by the Company's board of directors and the TSX-V. Concurrent with the Name Change, the Company intends to file articles of amendment effective pre-market open on May 29, 2024.

In connection with the Name Change, the Company intends to launch its new website, transition.inc early next week and will hold an investor call the week following to discuss the rebrand and future direction of the Company. Details of this investor call will soon be announced.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on opportunities to generate positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and quality deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company includes Rogue Quartz-focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Rogue believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of Rogue based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information:
For further information, visit www.rogueresources.ca
Or contact: Sean Samson, President & CEO at info@rogueresources.ca
Rogue Resources Inc.
200 - 150 King St. W.
Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Rogue Resources Inc.




Source: Rogue Resources Inc.

