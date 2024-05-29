

HONG KONG, May 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - MUFG Pension & Market Services, a leading global leader in retirement solutions, took a significant step forward on the 24 May as its MUFG Retirement Solutions division unveiled the grand opening of its Hong Kong office, located in Tower 1 HSBC Centre near the MTR Olympic Station. To celebrate this momentous occasion, MUFG Retirement Solutions hosted an inauguration ceremony graced by the presence of esteemed guests including its CEO, Dee McGrath who officiated the proceedings. (From the left) Dee McGrath, CEO, MUFG Retirement Solutions and Rebel Jones, General Manager, Client Partnerships Asia, MUFG Retirement Solutions, kick started the lion dance performance by eye dotting ceremony and took a photo as a memento. (From the left) Rebel Jones, General Manager, Client Partnerships Asia, MUFG Retirement Solutions; Shannon Powell, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner Hong Kong and Macau, The Australian Trade and Investment Commission; Gareth Williams, Australian Consul-General to Hong Kong and Macau; and Dee McGrath, CEO, MUFG Retirement Solutions, officiated the inauguration of MUFG Retirement Solutions' Hong Kong office. The inauguration of MUFG Retirement Solutions’ Hong Kong office exemplifies its unwavering determination and commitment to further grow and reshape the Hong Kong pension market and expand its global footprint. With a physical presence in Hong Kong, MUFG Retirement Solutions enjoys the vibrant business ecosystems with a network of industry stakeholders and customers, fostering collaborations, partnerships, and knowledge exchange that can accelerate business growth in the city. By leveraging Hong Kong’s role as a premier business hub in Asia, MUFG Retirement Solutions can tap into the multitude of opportunities, setting the stage to greatly enhance its business growth and strategic development in various sectors in Hong Kong and across Asia. Dee McGrath, CEO, MUFG Retirement Solutions, said “MUFG Retirement Solutions remains more committed than ever to growing partnerships with clients and expanding its presence in the Asian market. Hong Kong is strategically located at the heart of Asia, making it an ideal gateway to the vast opportunity across Asia with access to a diverse and rapidly growing consumer base. The opening of our Hong Kong office marks a significant milestone in MUFG Retirement Solutions' strategic expansion into the region and is a key part of our overall strategy to cement our presence in Asia. Through our deep specialist expertise, provision of integrated, end-to-end solutions and scalable infrastructure, we are confident that we will make a positive impact and become a catalyst for progress in the industry.” Rebel Jones, General Manager, Client Partnerships Asia, MUFG Retirement Solutions, said, “The unveiling of our Hong Kong office fills us with immense excitement. We have witnessed the ongoing digital transformation of the pension market in Hong Kong, and we will leverage our new office to contribute to its development. With our continued investment in cutting-edge technology platforms and digital services, we are well positioned to deliver global best practice solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Hong Kong pension market and to maintain our position as a market leader.”’ Located in Tower 1 HSBC Centre, the new office's prime location not only provides convenience, but also fosters a close collaborative environment with its strategic partner, HSBC, fostering a powerful synergy between the two entities. MUFG Retirement Solutions is committed to investing in local talent, establishing a graduate program to encourage young people to explore career opportunities in the exciting and dynamic pension industry. To date, the business has onboarded 20 interns from universities across Hong Kong and is continuing to grow the program as we continue to establish our presence in the region. With more than 36 years of success and over a decade of operations in the region, MUFG Retirement Solutions has established a strong foothold in the market, thanks to its proprietary technology platforms that provide clients with unparalleled scale, end-to-end solutions and specialist services that empower clients to effectively engage with their stakeholders for better retirement outcomes. Media contact:

Yoko Li, (t) +852 2864 4813, (e) yoko.li@sprg.com.hk About MUFG Pension & Market Services On 16 May 2024, the acquisition of Link Group by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation (the Trust Bank), a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), by way of scheme of arrangement (Scheme) was successfully implemented, marking a significant milestone in Link Group’s history. Under its new ownership, Link Group is now MUFG Pension & Market Services. MUFG Pension & Market Services is a global, digitally enabled business that empowers a brighter future by connecting millions of people with their assets – safely, securely and responsibly. Through our two market leading businesses MUFG Retirement Solutions and MUFG Corporate Markets, we partner with a diversified portfolio of global clients to provide robust, efficient and scalable services, purpose-built solutions and modern technology platforms that deliver world class outcomes and experiences. A member of MUFG, a global financial group, we help manage regulatory complexity, improve data management and connect people with their assets, through exceptional user experience that leverages the expertise of our people combined with scalable technology, digital connectivity and data insights.





