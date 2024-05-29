Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Jobs on Demand
Singapore's First On-Demand Gig Work Platform, Jod, Reveals 80% of Blue-Collar Gig Workers Lack Benefits, Unveils Rewards Programme Benefitting 60,000 Workers

With eight in ten users seeking access to critical basic employment benefits, JodRewards bridges the income gap and incentivising users with benefits such as Sponsored Personal Accident Insurance Coverage, Paid Break Time Cover and Transport & Meal Vouchers

  • In a local survey conducted by Jod among 1000 members, 800 surveyed respondents are benefits-starved and seek traditional employment benefits akin to full-time salaried employees
  • The launch of JodRewards will better support and protect Singapore’s gig workforce through enhanced access to insurance coverage and redeemable benefits tailored for the informal workers, that are often associated with regular full-time employment
  • JodRewards, boasting around 60,000 members, witnessed over 1,000 active engagements and a redemption of 65,000 points (equivalent to S$12,755 worth of rewards) since its soft launch in April
  • Jod will further expand JodRewards’ offerings to include benefits such as Prolonged Medical Leave Coverage and a first-of-its-kind Worker and Hiring Manager Cancellation Coverage in Southeast Asia by H2 2024
  • Since its launch in 2015, Jod aims to pioneer support for gig workers, providing them with the same benefits as traditional salaried employees to foster their success both personally and professionally

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Jobs on Demand (Jod), Singapore’s first multi-industry flexible on-demand gig work platform, launches JodRewards, an initiative to incentivise its users to complete jobs on the Jod platform while providing worker benefits to the gig economy. This comes in the wake of a local survey conducted among 1000 Jod Members, where eight out of ten surveyed members expressed a lack of access to traditional employment benefits as gig workers.


Calls for implementing changes in work-life balance and mental health recognition surged amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an increase in employees transitioning to gig work despite sacrificing the stability and security of full-time jobs. According to a 2023 annual survey by DBS, gig workers, often dipping into their savings to cover expenses, are considered the "most financially stretched" group due to the escalating cost of living.

The JodRewards Benefits Program represents a pivotal step forward in ensuring the well-being of gig workers across various industries. Comprising a comprehensive suite of benefits tailored specifically to the needs of gig workers, this program aims to redefine the standards of support and protection within the gig economy by providing the same employment benefits akin to traditional full-time employees. Through a range of sponsored and redeemable rewards on the platform, it fosters an ecosystem that empowers the gig economy to thrive and improve the quality of life.

Speaking about the launch of this program, Sebastian San, Singapore Country Manager of Jod shared, “We are excited to launch JodRewards and play a leading role in empowering Singapore’s gig workforce – an important backbone for today’s economy. Beyond just a conventional hiring platform, Jod caters to flexible on-demand gig work across various sectors. Eight in ten of our members are seeking greater protection and employment benefits. In response to this growing demand, we're committed to safeguarding the benefits of these gig workers. Since the launch of JodRewards, we've sponsored over S$400,000 worth of Group Personal Accident and Group Public Liability coverage for over 300 jobs. We are honoured by the trust and support that our brand partners have placed in us, and will continue to work towards enhancing social protection for our gig workforce.”

JodRewards, which currently has an estimate of 60,000 Jod Members, saw over 1,000 active engagements and a redemption of 65,000 points (equivalent to S$$12,755 worth of rewards) since its soft launch in April, accumulated based on the user’s tiering and the total number of hours completed per job.

The program also saw strong participation in challenges, with close to 800 members participating in challenges throughout April. The points earned could be redeemed for transport, meal, and grocery vouchers worth up to $20 each. It was particularly notable that over 600 vouchers, worth more than S$7,000 in total, were redeemed during the month. The highest number of vouchers redeemed by one Jod member was S$380 worth of grocery vouchers, which is more than the monthly average of S$211 spent by Singaporeans per month.

The JodRewards Benefits Program comprises three tiers: Bronze, Silver and Gold. Jod Members progress through these tiers by accumulating points through the user’s activity level on the platform. The program offers a comprehensive suite of sponsored benefits that members typically pay out-of-pocket. Underwritten by Etiqa Insurance Singapore, this includes personal accident coverage with up to S$3,000 in medical expenses and up to S$100,000 in permanent disability and accidental death coverage. Additionally, members also enjoy public liability coverage of up to S$100,000 per accident, safeguarding gig workers from the financial impact of workplace accidents.

Beyond the insurance-based benefits, the program also provides redeemable rewards. Members can redeem benefits such as paid break time, allowing them to receive payment for up to one hour of break time, and paid annual leave, which provides a S$80 payout for a rest day. Through these tiered benefits, the program aims to provide its members with a comprehensive suite of support, incentives and resources, both personally and professionally.

Ms Pally, a 38-year-old PMET currently undergoing a career shift, recently joined Jod. Reflecting on her membership, she adds, “Discovering the Jod app was a game-changer. As someone seeking flexible and part-time opportunities, it aligned perfectly with my needs. Jod’s prompt payout system significantly bolstered my financial stability, and the introduction of JodRewards served as a strong incentive for me to consistently perform my best, especially with redeemable rewards such as grocery vouchers. I would highly recommend it to anyone seeking reliable part-time job opportunities.”

In the coming months, JodRewards will continue to expand their offerings to include benefits such as Prolonged Medical Leave, and a first-of-its-kind Worker and Hiring Manager Cancellation Coverage in Southeast Asia. This initiative aims to address the uncertainties inherent in gig work arrangements, fostering a more equitable and sustainable future in the dynamic world of gig work.

Jod remains committed to its mission of empowering the next billion workers by creating an ecosystem that allows them to connect with communities and businesses – unlocking unlimited opportunities through technology and innovation.

How Jod Works

Jod is a re-imagination of the ultimate gig worker hiring platform, built for speed and efficiency with mobile-first innovations such as Attendance Tracker and Daily Earnings Payout. This helps Employers save time and resources to hire fast.

Employers have access to a web-based dashboard to manage candidates and job applications, as well as analytics to hire more effectively.

Jod Members simply need to download the Jod App, register and they can start applying for available jobs. With Jod’s easy-to-use features, it is a quick and simple process for Gig workers to apply for jobs.

The Jod mobile app is now available for download in Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia at the Android Play store and Apple App store.

About Jod

Jod is a mobile-first digital platform that easily enables employers to find and manage their workforce more effectively & efficiently. Jod deploys technology to make our products simple, flexible, easy to use and accessible.

Started in 2015, Jod launched Southeast Asia’s first gig work platform - JodGig and has since evolved to empower the new workforce as one of the fastest growing HR tech services platform in Southeast Asia.

Jod is a subsidiary of Janakuasa since 2020, a Singaporean energy MNC as part of its newly launched New Ventures division.

The company’s vision is, “To be the pioneering force in shaping a brighter future for the world's next billion workers”. As Jod expands across Southeast Asia, the company utilises key data insights to support better job matching; promoting greater personal economic growth and improving people's lives. 

For media enquiries, please contact:
PRecious Communications for Jod
jod@preciouscomms.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Jobs on Demand
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, HR, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
SAP NOW Hong Kong 2024 Showcases the Power of Business AI  
May 29, 2024 17:58 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Collars First Drill Hole of Its Inaugural Drill Program at the Cisco Lithium Property, James Bay, Quebec, Canada  
May 29, 2024 15:29 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu leverages data and AI to enable Panasonic EW's resilient supply chain management  
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 2:27:00 PM
Singapore's First On-Demand Gig Work Platform, Jod, Reveals 80% of Blue-Collar Gig Workers Lack Benefits, Unveils Rewards Programme Benefitting 60,000 Workers  
May 29, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
Hydrogen Engine Generator Set Ready for In-house Evaluation  
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 12:53:00 PM
Hitachi and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation and Productivity with Generative AI  
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 11:38:00 AM
KE Holdings: Capitalizing on Growth in Home Renovation and Furnishing Business and Rental Markets  
May 29, 2024 11:10 HKT/SGT
Japanese Consortium Achieves World's First Demonstration of 5G Communication from Altitude of 4km Using 38GHz Band  
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 10:44:00 AM
Legend Capital Portfolio Company Qunabox Group Lists on the Main Board of the HKEX Successfully  
May 29, 2024 10:38 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech Launches the SU3900SE and SU3800SE Series High-Resolution Schottky Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscopes Allowing Observation of Large and Heavy Samples at the Nano Level  
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 10:30:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Retail & E-Commerce Conclave
20   June
Delhi, India
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       