

HONG KONG, May 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, SAP held its annual flagship event, "SAP NOW Hong Kong2024", with the theme "Bring Out Your Best: SAP Business AI". Over 400 industry leaders,technology experts, and innovative thinkers gathered to explore the usages of Business AI and cloud-based digital transformation, sharing insights on how to optimize operations and uncover newbusiness opportunities in the intelligent new era by leveraging AI. During the keynote session, Dr. Chenhong Huang, SAP Global Executive Vice President andPresident of Greater China, stated: "We are excited to be entering an era where artificial intelligencesignificantly impacts business models and the competitive landscape. SAP Business AI is relevant,reliable and responsible, enabling enterprises to stay competitive in a rapidly changing market andachieve robust growth. By combining SAP’s cutting-edge Business AI, cloud and data managementsolutions, we effectively empower Hong Kong and Macau enterprises to achieve agile, globalized andsustainable development". To allow enterprises to experience its latest services firsthand, SAP announced a fully upgraded"Business AI Experience Center" at its Hong Kong office. The center guides customers and partnersthrough a three-pronged approach - from understanding to implementation - to gradually achievedigital transformation and unlock boundless possibilities brought by Business AI, thusly: Inspiration: Showcasing the potential of AI in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth throughreal-world business demos and success stories.

Empowerment: Providing businesses with the knowledge and understanding of AI-drivensolutions, enabling informed decisions and driving digital transformation.

Collaboration: Fostering collaboration between SAP, customers and partners, by providing aplatform for interactive workshops, live demos, and knowledge sharing sessions. Mr. Esmond Tong, SAP Managing Director of Hong Kong and Macau, said, "The upgradedexperience center can demonstrate real-time use cases of Business AI across different industries,inspiring Hong Kong and Macau enterprises to understand the demand for Business AI-embeddedsolutions and solve their pain points while driving business growth. As a collaborative platform, thecenter can further strengthen the relationship between SAP and customers to better understand theirneeds and provide them with more suitable applied solutions. With over 50 years of demonstrableexperience, SAP serves 26 industries, offering industry-specific solutions for enterprises of all sizes.This can empower them to accelerate their business development through SAP's integrated offeringwhile supporting their business transformation." Since the launch of SAP Business AI last year, SAP has over 27,000 global customers using it, andmore than 130 use cases covering core functions such as sales, finance, supply chain, and humanresources. By integrating Business AI into industry-specific solutions, SAP has significantly enhancedenterprises' productivity, effectiveness and resilience. For instance, the century-old pharmaceutical company Roche has leveraged SAP Business AI toreduce the time for drug research and production forecasting from weeks to just 2 hours, improvingthe accuracy of these flows by 40%. This has led to a substantial increase in R&D investment returnsand strongly mitigated decision-based risks. Additionally, SAP has helped Delta Air Lines utilize Business AI to bolster employee satisfaction,create personalized career plans, and achieve precise talent matching. It's resulting in a 98% high-performer retention rate, and 25% of frontline employees taking on managerial roles, strengtheningthe company's competitiveness, and enabling them to achieve their various business goals. About SAP As a global leader in enterprise applications and Business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of businessand technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. In 2023, SAPwas honored for the eighth time with the "Best Workplace in Greater China" award by Great Place to Work. Formore information, visit www.sap.com/hk. This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. Thesestatements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could causeactual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filingswith the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2022 Annual Report on Form20-F. © 2023 SAP SE. All rights reserved. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks ofSAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

