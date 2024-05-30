Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: SmartConnect
SmartConnect Earns Prestigious Title of Xiaomi Internet Business' 2023 Agency of the Year

BEIJING, May 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Earlier this year, the Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference (MIPC) unfolded. At this zenith event, SmartConnect was unveiled as the esteemed Agency of the Year for 2023 by Xiaomi's Internet Business Department. This recognition underscores SmartConnect's steadfast dedication to excellence, innovation, and notable contributions to the expansion of Xiaomi's internet business. The endorsement from Xiaomi solidifies SmartConnect's pivotal role as a core agency, heralding an exciting journey of partnership ahead.

A notable highlight was the comprehensive exposition provided by Mr. Song Qiang, General Manager of Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department, elucidating Xiaomi's internet business.

In his address, Mr. Song Qiang underscored Xiaomi's pledge to expand its international Internet service territory, forge a multi-terminal hardware ecosystem, and construct an Internet ecological platform centered around applications, games, content, and advertising. He spotlighted Xiaomi's overseas application store GetApps and the game distribution brand Mint Games, both of which have experienced substantial growth and engagement.

SmartConnect, as one of the first market participants focusing on OEM inventories, provides mobile marketing services globally in a variety of different segments, such as mobile games, mobile applications, cross-border e-commerce and other Internet industries. In terms of scale, SmartConnect provides international services for more than 150 global advertisers, covering more than 200 countries and regions across the world.

SmartConnect is honored to receive the Agency of the Year 2023 award which is a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence and our resolve to foster growth and innovation in partnership with Xiaomi. SmartConnect eagerly anticipates sustaining the fruitful collaboration and contributing to Xiaomi internet business' global expansion endeavors.

As Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department continues to expand its international Internet platform strategy, SmartConnect remains dedicated to working closely with Xiaomi and other partners to cultivate a sustainable and mutually beneficial ecosystem.

SmartConnect's acknowledgment as Xiaomi's 2023 Agency of the Year is not merely an accolade; it's an invitation for partners and clients to embark on a journey of innovation and success. As encapsulated by the theme of the MIPC 2024, it's time to "Grow with Xiaomi," and SmartConnect stands poised to be a driving force in this exhilarating chapter of Xiaomi's Internet platform odyssey.

For media inquiries, please contact:
sales@smartconnect-sg.com

About SmartConnect:

SmartConnect is a pioneering digital marketing agency and platform established by a team of industry experts specializing in mobile advertising and Ad technology. With over a decade of experience in the global market, SmartConnect possesses a profound understanding and abundant local resources for executing digital marketing campaigns effectively. Our primary focus is on assisting advertisers in user acquisition, retargeting, localization, and branding strategies to achieve optimal results.

As a trusted agency, SmartConnect covers 100% of leading OEM platforms all over the word, plus super apps with global inventories. Our recent recognition as Xiaomi’s Agency of the Year 2023 at the esteemed Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference (MIPC) in Beijing underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. In September 2023, MAU of MIUI reaching approximately 623 million globally. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached approximately 699 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of September 30, 2023. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2023, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the fifth year in a row, ranking 360th.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

Media Contact
SmartConnect Pte. Ltd.
Media Team
Website: https://www.smartconnectsg.com

SOURCE: SmartConnect




Topic: Press release summary
Source: SmartConnect

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

