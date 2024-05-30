

Cebu City, Philippines, May 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Universal Tech Expo 2024, set to be the most transformative technology event of the year, will take place on August 23-24 at the prestigious NUSTAR Resort & Casino in Cebu City, Philippines. This international event, organized by Knowlex, will bring together the brightest minds from around the globe to explore advancements in Blockchain, Forex, Fintech, Web3, AI, eSports, eGaming, and Cybersecurity.



Our MISSION is to bring together the brightest minds in digital technology to foster innovation, collaboration, and growth. We aim to create a platform where the latest advancements in Blockchain, Forex, Fintech, Web3, AI, eSports, eGaming, and Cybersecurity are not just discussed but experienced firsthand. Our goal is to inspire attendees, from industry professionals to aspiring students, to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the tech world. A Global Confluence of Innovation Designed to be a melting pot of innovation, the Universal Tech Expo will offer a unique blend of insightful keynotes, interactive workshops, and cutting-edge technology showcases. It promises to be a crucial platform for networking, learning, and sharing the latest technological advancements. Why Cebu, Philippines? The choice of Cebu as the host city aligns with the Philippines' rising status as a tech hub in Southeast Asia. Known for its vibrant culture and burgeoning tech scene, Cebu offers the perfect backdrop for an event of this caliber. The Philippine government's support further reinforces the city’s commitment to embracing and advancing technology. Event Highlights Keynote Speakers and Thought Leaders - Renowned figures from each industry will share their insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the future landscape.

Panel Discussions - Interactive sessions featuring industry experts will encourage dialogue, idea exchange, and audience engagement.

Exhibition Zone - Cutting-edge technologies, products, and services from leading companies will be showcased, allowing participants to explore firsthand innovations across various sectors.

Interactive Demonstrations and Startup Showcases - Witness live demonstrations and discover groundbreaking startups poised to revolutionize their industries.

Networking Opportunities - Business matchmaking and industry networking events will foster collaborations and partnerships, leading to potential business ventures.

Epic Afterparty and Closing Gala - Celebrate the achievements and contributions of participants, with awards for outstanding technological innovations and government contributions. For Our Sponsors The Universal Tech Expo offers a range of sponsorship opportunities, providing unparalleled brand visibility and engagement with a global audience. Sponsors will gain access to a diverse group of tech professionals, media, and business leaders. About Knowlex Embarking from a robust foundation in the UK and Europe, Knowlex extends its wings into the MENA region, aspiring to weave a seamless tapestry of experiences across the Blockchain, Forex, and Healthcare Expo segments. Our journey is illuminated by the presence of industry pioneers, wielding cutting-edge knowledge and insights into pertinent markets. At Knowlex, our essence is encapsulated in our ability to curate vibrant platforms for training and networking, all while riding the wave of the most recent trends and technological advancements. Our dedication is unwavering, committed to orchestrating unparalleled events with a steadfast focus on reliability, exemplary customer service, and a unique flair that distinguishes us in the realm of event management. Quote from Event Organizer "We are excited to bring the Universal Tech Expo to Cebu and offer a platform for the tech community to come together. The expo is more than just an event; it's a catalyst for innovation and collaboration," said Dwain Elias, Head of Event at Knowlex. Join Us in Cebu The Universal Tech Expo is set to be a transformative event, bringing together a diverse group of professionals and enthusiasts from the finance and technology sectors. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking convergence of industries. For more information and to register, please visit www.universal-tech-expo.com or contact us at info@universal-tech-expo.com. Media Contact Min Khant Aung @ Oliver

