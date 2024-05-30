Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 30, 2024
Thursday, 30 May 2024, 19:06 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: $BOBBY
The $Bobby Token launches at Consensus 2024; Announces Kennedy Campaign Community Activator, Kyle Kemper, as Advisor

AUSTIN, TX, May 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The $Bobby Politifi Meme Token, trading on Uniswap under the ticker $BOBBY, has announced its highly anticipated relaunch at Consensus 2024 (29-31 May, 2024, Texas, USA).

The official launch event took place on May 29, 2024, marking a new chapter for the token that has rapidly evolved from a meme coin into a powerful movement supporting Kennedy’s beliefs and his fight for crypto’s future.

$Bobby is more than just a token; it is a movement that resonates with the ideals of independence in the face of a captured, secretive, and centralized government — a cause championed by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

AT CONSENSUS…

The $Bobby token has sponsored Kyle Kemper’s Kennedy24 bus, which will be parked in front of the Consensus event venue. The team, with Kyle at the fore, will be handing out Kennedy24 and $Bobbymerchandise to the event’s crypto-enthusiast attendees, and are planning a few other surprises.

THE JOURNEY SO FAR…

The $Bobby Token originally launched at ETH Denver under the name RFKJ, and hit an ATH earlier this year with a $35m market cap. Based on community feedback, it has been rebranded and is relaunching using the name ‘Bobby’ by which Kennedy is affectionately called by his friends, family and supporters. This strategic move underscores the project's commitment to listening to its community and evolving to better meet its needs and aspirations.

In a market crowded with political meme coins, the $Bobby Token stands out by having real substance behind it. They have already donated almost $100,000 to Kennedy-aligned causes, they churn out some of the most viral Kennedy content online, and are becoming a leading figure in pro-Kennedy social media circles - with over 1M views on their socials last month alone.

Kennedy has frequently articulated his support for cryptocurrencies, highlighting their potential to combat inflation and provide independence from government and monopolistic banking systems.

"Cryptocurrency takes control away from the government and from the monopolistic banking system, which uses money printing to shift wealth upward to the oligarchy of billionaires while impoverishing regular Americans," Kennedy recently remarked.

And he asserted in a recent tweet that "Cryptocurrency is the off-ramp for our addiction to the Federal Reserve. It’s the best hedge against inflation.”

KYLE KEMPER JOINS AS ADVISOR

Kyle Kemper, a renowned figure in the cryptocurrency space, has joined the $Bobby Token team as an advisor. With over a decade of experience in cryptocurrency, Kemper is poised to bring his extensive knowledge, creativity, and passionate advocacy to the $Bobby Token.

His involvement is expected to drive community development and global awareness through innovative crypto solutions. Kemper was recently interviewed on The Tucker Carlson network, where he speaks, among other things, about fighting for freedom and how a more involved population by integrating society in decision making can be enabled through blockchain.

"I am excited to join the $Bobby team as an advisor," said Kyle Kemper. "I believe that this token has the potential to drive community development, raise global awareness, create engaging memetic content, and make a significant impact through donations to causes in need. The vision behind $Bobby aligns perfectly with my own beliefs about the power of decentralization to effect positive change…and it’s fun!”

About $Bobby Politifi Meme Token

$Bobby Politifi Meme Token is a cryptocurrency designed to harness the power of community, memes, and blockchain technology to drive independence. Trading on Uniswap under the ticker symbol BOBBY, the token focuses on community development, global awareness, and impactful donations. Originally launched at ETH Denver as RFKJ, the token has been rebranded and relaunched at Consensus Texas 2024 to better align with its community and be more fun.

The $Bobby Token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a movement. By leveraging the power of memes and the blockchain, $Bobby aims to foster a vibrant community, amplify important causes, and provide substantial support through impactful donations. The token's relaunch marks a new chapter in its journey, with Kyle Kemper's advisory role set to enhance its strategic direction and outreach.

Media contact:
Plato Data Intelligence
PlatoAiStream.com
Zephyr@platodata.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: $BOBBY
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Minetech Records RM128.14 Million Revenue in 12M FY2024 amidst Challenging Market Conditions  
May 30, 2024 21:32 HKT/SGT
The $Bobby Token launches at Consensus 2024; Announces Kennedy Campaign Community Activator, Kyle Kemper, as Advisor  
May 30, 2024 19:06 HKT/SGT
Moolec Science Presents Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Business Update  
May 30, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
Simplify Green Claim Verification and Certification With the SGS Green Mark  
May 30, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Revolutionizing Tech: Universal Tech Expo 2024 Ignites Innovation in the Heart of Southeast Asia  
May 30, 2024 16:25 HKT/SGT
Amazfit Elevates Smartwatch Technology with Updated AI-Powered Zepp OS 3.5  
May 30, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Kardome Partners with KT Corporation to Provide Voice AI Technology to IPTV Service Users  
May 30, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities in an Evolving Satellite Landscape  
May 30, 2024 14:14 HKT/SGT
Singapore's First On-Demand Gig Work Platform, Jod, Reveals 80% of Blue-Collar Gig Workers Lack Benefits, Unveils Rewards Programme Benefitting 60,000 Workers  
May 30, 2024 13:40 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Launches Japan's First Demonstration Experiment of Self-powered Hydropower Base Station  
Thursday, May 30, 2024 1:30:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Retail & E-Commerce Conclave
20   June
Delhi, India
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       