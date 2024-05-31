

DUBAI, May 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Cyber Express proudly announces the successful conclusion of the third edition of the World CyberCon META Edition 2024. This landmark event, hosted at Al Habtoor Palace in the heart of Dubai, attracted over 100 attendees and featured more than six hours of intensive collaboration and networking. Participants from over 20 different industries demonstrated the extensive relevance and urgency of cybersecurity in today’s interconnected world. The conference provided a crucial platform for addressing the escalating cybersecurity threats in the UAE, which is experiencing a significant digital transformation. According to Mordor Intelligence, the UAE Cybersecurity Market is projected to grow to approximately USD 950 million by 2028, highlighting the increasing demand for effective cybersecurity measures. People Registering for World CyberCon Meta Edition A standout moment of the conference was the keynote address by Irene Corpuz, a distinguished cybersecurity expert and co-founder of Women in Cyber Security Middle East. Corpuz delivered a compelling speech highlighting the increasing risks that cyberattacks pose to startup organizations, stressing that even small startups are prime targets for cybercriminals. World CyberCon META Edition: Diverse Sessions and Expert Panels This year’s World CyberCon showcased a diverse array of insightful sessions and expert-led panels. Among the highlights was a compelling panel discussion led by Jo Mikleus, Senior Vice President at Cyble. The panel featured an esteemed all-women lineup of cyber experts, including Irene Corpuz, Sithembile Songo, Eng. Dina AlSalamen, and Afra Mohammed Almansoori. Together, they discussed the transformative impact of AI on cybersecurity, highlighting its crucial role in advancing threat management and security measures. (L-R: Dina Alsalamen, VP, Head of Cyber and Information Security Department, Bank ABC; Irene Corpuz – Co-Founder, Women in Cyber Security Middle East; Sithembile (Nkosi) Songo – Chief Information Security Officer, ESKOM; Afra Mohammed Almansoori – Business Analyst, Digital Dubai and Jo Mikleus – Senior Vice President, Cyble Inc. (Moderator)) The experts delved into how AI and ML technologies are transforming threat detection and response capabilities in cybersecurity. They shared use cases of behavioral analytics, anomaly detection, and automated incident response, showcasing how these technologies are being utilized to enhance security frameworks. Celebrating Excellence: The META Cybersecurity Awards Award Presentation The event also celebrated achievements within the cybersecurity community through its prestigious awards ceremony. Heartfelt congratulations go out to all awardees for their pioneering contributions to the field. The awards highlighted the excellence and innovation driving the cybersecurity sector forward. Special thanks to our speakers, attendees, and partners, including Cyble Inc. and Synax Technologies, for their integral roles in the conference’s success. The presence and support of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) significantly enriched the discussions and outcomes of the event. We thank Mariam Alhammadi, MOI SOC Manager, and Saeed M. AlShebli, Deputy Director of Digital Security Department, for their invaluable contributions and insights. Augustin Kurian, Editor-in-Chief at The Cyber Express, shared his appreciation, stating, “The support and engagement from the entire cybersecurity community have been truly remarkable. This year’s conference was not only a resounding success in terms of knowledge sharing but also underscored Dubai’s role as a prominent tech hub in the face of worldwide digital challenges. A heartfelt thank you to all our participants, and to Dubai for its exceptional hospitality.” Augustin Kurian, Editor-in-Chief at The Cyber Express World CyberCon META Edition has firmly established itself as a must-attend event in the cybersecurity calendar. The third edition of World CyberCon was a testament to the dynamic and collaborative spirit of the cybersecurity community. The conference provided a vital platform for sharing knowledge, addressing pressing challenges, and exploring innovative solutions. With its blend of expert insights, collaborative discussions, and recognition of excellence, World CyberCon continues to play a pivotal role in advancing cybersecurity resilience.



Networking during Hi-Tea Looking Ahead The Cyber Express is excited to continue fostering these essential discussions in future editions. The success of this year’s World CyberCon META Edition sets a high benchmark for the upcoming editions, promising even more engaging content, expert insights, and collaborative opportunities. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the importance of such gatherings cannot be overstated. They not only provide a space for addressing current challenges but also pave the way for future innovations and solutions in cybersecurity. For more information about World CyberCon and upcoming events, please visit thecyberexpress.com.



About The Cyber Express TheCyberExpress.com is a leading online platform that provides the latest news, insights, and resources in the field of cybersecurity. With a focus on delivering timely and accurate information, The Cyber Express aims to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge they need to protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact Ashish Jaiswal at ashish.j@thecyberexpress.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Cyber Express by Cyble

Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

