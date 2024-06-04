

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The fast-paced lifestyle of Singaporeans has led many to turn to fast food as a convenient dining choice. According to a 2018 Nielsen survey, it is revealed that 76% of Singaporeans choose fast food outlets for a speedy meal. In addition, about 55% of Singaporeans prefer to eat out on a weekly basis instead of home-cooked meals. Experts believe that the main appeal of fast food largely stems from the demands of their busy schedules and lifestyle changes apart from its affordability and convenience. However, the increased consumption of fast food and takeaways has also led to a rise in digestive health issues among the population. In 2022, the global Digestives & Intestinal Remedies market reached US$18.79 billion, and the market is projected to reach a CAGR of around 2% by 2024. To mark World Digestive Health Day on 29 May, LAC is dedicated to raise awareness of digestive health challenges faced by Singaporeans. Recognising the impact of dietary habits and lifestyle changes on digestive health, LAC offers targeted solutions aimed at supporting and optimising digestive functions, promoting better overall gut health. With over 25 Billion CFUs of active probiotics and 12 strains of friendly bacteria, LAC Probiotic Complex 25 Billion CFU - Daily Support effectively maintains probiotic levels and boosts a healthy digestive system; promoting a balanced microbiome. In addition, it counterbalances poor dietary choices caused by the overconsumption of fast food. Digestive issues can arise when the body lacks sufficient enzymes to break down food effectively. LAC’s GastroRX® Digest - Enzymes offers a solution to this problem. This specialised formula contains a blend of enzymes that work together to enhance the digestion and absorption of nutrients from complex foods. This can lead to improved nutrient intake, reduced digestive discomfort, and good overall digestive health.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: LAC Global

Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharm, Regional, Beauty & Skin Care

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

