

RIYADH, May 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As technology advances, modern computer-assisted and Internet crimes are on the rise, necessitating a closer examination of cybercrime and computer forensics in the region. Saudi Arabia, being one of the Middle East's fastest-growing nations in terms of Internet and mobile phone usage, faces significant challenges in this arena. This exploration particularly focuses on the impact of Internet use and cybercrime on adolescents, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.



In August 2021, a significant cyber attack targeted a major entity in Saudi Arabia, demanding a $50 million ransom in cryptocurrency for the return of approximately 1 terabyte of sensitive data. The breach exploited vulnerabilities in a third-party contractor, prompting immediate isolation of affected systems and collaboration with cybersecurity authorities for investigation and mitigation. This incident underscored the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and emphasized the necessity for robust cybersecurity protocols. The attack spurred a comprehensive review of cybersecurity measures, leading to upgrades in firewalls, encryption techniques, and third-party vendor protocols. Additionally, it catalyzed increased investment in cybersecurity infrastructure and advanced technologies like generative AI and quantum computing to fortify defenses against future threats. With the rapid adoption of digital technologies, Saudi Arabia must integrate AI-driven defenses while remaining vigilant against AI-enhanced threats. Overview of the 30th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit, Saudi: The anticipation mounts as the 30th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit, co-located with the Saudi Manufacturing Show, gears up to commence in Riyadh, the capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This distinguished summit, forming part of a global series of events spanning over 10 cities across multiple continents, promises to be a pivotal gathering of thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts. Scheduled to take place on 5th of June, the summit is set to delve into the transformative power of digital technologies, unveiling Riyadh's remarkable evolution into a smart city and exploring the impact of Saudi Vision 2030 on the nation's journey towards economic resilience and innovation. The summit promises to ignite insightful discussions, foster meaningful collaborations, and pave the way for impactful digital transformation initiatives. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights into harnessing emerging technologies, navigating cybersecurity challenges, and fostering a culture of innovation within their organizations. Key Topics at the Event: Harmonising Saudi Vision 2030: Shaping a Progressive Future for the Kingdom

Riyadh's Path to Tomorrow with Smart City and Infrastructure

Generative AI - Can You See the Future From Here?

Smart Collaboration Unleashed - Driving Great Teamwork to Thrive not just Survive

People, Process, and Technology: Three Pillars of Digital Transformation Key Speakers at the Event: Jayesh Maganlal, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, ROSHN.

Filip Nekvinda, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises.

Fahad Almoqhim, Chief Information Officer, Saudi Accreditation Center.

Ibraheem Sheerah, Chief Transformation Officer, Saudi Airlines Holding.

