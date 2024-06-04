

SANTA CLARA, CA, June 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Graid Technology, an industry trailblazer in GPU-based RAID for NVMe and creators of groundbreaking SupremeRAID™, today announced the closed beta testing program for a new product line - SupremeRAID™ SE. With a focus on high-end workstations and consumers, SupremeRAID™ SE allows for enterprise-grade RAID data protection at the desktop level. SupremeRAID™ SE enables professionals to harness their existing GPU hardware to configure high-performance and highly resilient RAID setups easily. The solution supports between 4 and 8 NVMe drives, making it ideal for users who require robust data management without the complexity of traditional RAID configurations. "We proudly present the SupremeRAID™ SE beta program, now open to the public. SupremeRAID™ SE is remarkable for its ability to let users leverage their existing GPU to develop a customized RAID environment that delivers the complete performance potential of NVMe SSDs," said Leander Yu, CEO of Graid Technology. "Furthermore," Yu added, "SupremeRAID™ SE optimizes CPU resources for all applications on users' workstations or desktops, enhancing its overall value." SupremeRAID™ SE is engineered for applications where speed and data integrity are critical: AI and Machine Learning: Speed up model training and experiments with fast data throughput and minimal latency. Multimedia Production: Enhance editing and production capabilities with accelerated data processing. Engineering and Design: Access and manage large engineering files efficiently and reliably. Scientific Computing: Handle large datasets with ease, whether for computational biology, physics simulations, or other research-intensive tasks. SupremeRAID™ SE supports both Windows and Linux platforms, as well as several GPU models. For more information or to enroll in the beta program, visit https://beta.graidtech.com. General product availability is planned for July 2024. About Graid Technology and SupremeRAID™ / Graid Technology, led by a dedicated team of experts with decades of experience in the SDS, ASIC, and storage industries, continues to push boundaries in data storage innovation. SupremeRAID™, hailed as the world's only NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of PCIe 3, 4, and 5 SSD performance, eliminates traditional RAID bottlenecks, leveraging GPU acceleration to maximize enterprise SSD performance. The company's headquarters in Silicon Valley, supported by an R&D center in Taiwan, symbolizes our global commitment to pioneering advancements in storage solutions. Visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn. Contact Information

