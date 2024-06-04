Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: The Entertainment Corporation Limited
Incumbent Operator, The Entertainment Corporation Limited, Awarded Tender for Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Title Sponsor AIA's continued support reinforces ongoing commitment to vibrancy of the Hong Kong harbourfront

HONG KONG, June 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Entertainment Corporation Limited (TECL), the ongoing operator of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the tender to continue operating this iconic attraction for the next five years. This achievement reflects TECL’s commitment to delivering unique and accessible  experiences for both local and international visitors.

Since December 2017, the Hong Kong Observation Wheel has welcomed over 8 million riders under the management of The Entertainment Corporation Limited and with the support of Title Sponsor AIA.
Since December 2017, the Hong Kong Observation Wheel has welcomed over 8 million riders under the management of The Entertainment Corporation Limited and with the support of Title Sponsor AIA.

Visitors will be pleased to know the exceptional value of $20 per ride will remain for the duration of this upcoming tenancy.

“It is our privilege to be able to continue our work at the Hong Kong Observation Wheel, an iconic attraction that has become synonymous with the Hong Kong skyline. In collaboration with AIA and various stakeholders of the Central Harbourfront, we aim to enhance the success of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel, promote Harbourfront vibrancy, encourage accessibility and public enjoyment,  as well as make green and sustainable enhancements to the venue. We look forward to sharing more about these exciting plans in the coming months and to showcase our vision for this much-loved Hong Kong icon,” said Mr Randy Bloom, Chief Executive Officer of The Entertainment Corporation Limited.

Building upon previous achievements, TECL are honoured to extend their partnership with AIA Group ("AIA"), the leading pan-Asian life and health insurer. AIA  is the exclusive Title Sponsor of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel. Through the partnership the ticket price was reduced from HK$100 to HK$20 in 2017, making it more accessible to the public. The creation of AIA Vitality Park and the AIA Vitality Hub has transformed  the destination into a vibrant, iconic landmark with multi-dimensional events and experiences.

"We are very delighted to extend our sponsorship of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel which is now synonymous with Hong Kong's famous harbourfront and skyline. This ongoing partnership furthers our Purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. The AIA Vitality Park and Vitality Hub have elevated this iconic location, and we will continue to leverage this platform to engage our communities with unique lifestyle experiences and wellness initiatives," said Stuart Spencer, Group Chief Marketing Officer of AIA.

Over the past seven years of TECL’s tenure, the Hong Kong Observation Wheel has consistently raised the bar, achieving significant milestones and accomplishments and has also received multiple global and regional awards:

1. Record Breaking Visitor Attendance:

An unprecedented number of visitors have enjoyed the breath-taking views and experiences the Hong Kong Observation Wheel offers. Since 2017, this attraction has welcomed over 8 million riders, with a historic high of 2,284,000 [1]Hong Kong residents and overseas visitors in the past year alone, and an impressive 94% customer satisfaction rate, reflecting its commitment to excellence.

2. Acclaimed Tourist Destination:

The Hong Kong Observation Wheel has recently been recognised as a Top 5 attraction (a rise in the rankings from Number 11 in 2018) in Hong Kong by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, cementing its status as a must-visit destination showcasing Hong Kong on the global stage and providing unforgettable experiences for visitors.

3. Diverse and Engaging Events:

AIA Vitality Park has become a vibrant venue, elevating the Central Harbourfront as an entertainment precinct by hosting a myriad of highly successful events and captivating local and international audiences, demonstrating the versatility of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel location. The venue has hosted everything from the globally acclaimed socially responsible outdoor cinema, ‘The Grounds’, ‘Winter at the Wheel’, Hong Kong Sevens satellite event in collaboration with HKCRU and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, ‘7s in the City’, weekend pop-up markets, and movie press events for highly popular local films such as “The Guilty Conscience” and “Warriors of the Future”. The attraction has also hosted Hong Kong Pop Star, Anson Lo’s birthday celebrations since 2022 and a charitable concert by iconic Hong Kong artist Eason Chan.

4. Community Engagement

Community focused initiatives, including a charitable ticket programme, the community stage in AIA Vitality Park, various events with NGOs and free wellness activities have enriched the lives of many, fostering a strong sense of community and well-being.  

The AIA Vitality Hub hosts daily classes including  yoga, HIIT, dance, and boxing that have become exceptionally popular.  In addition, the AIA Vitality Hub works closely with charities and NGOs to support disadvantaged members of society by offering tailored health and wellness activities and experiences.

Embarking on the next chapter TECL will collaborate closely with stakeholders, including partners and neighbouring attractions, to further develop and enhance the Hong Kong Observation Wheel and Central Harbourfront - a landmark destination where the world is invited to experience the beauty of Hong Kong’s harbourfront. More details about this exciting new phase of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel will be released in the near future.

The AIA Vitality Park has transformed into a year-round event space, hosting a variety of third-party events including music concerts, outdoor cinemas, movie premieres, weekend markets, F&B festivals and charity events.
The AIA Vitality Park has transformed into a year-round event space, hosting a variety of third-party events including music concerts, outdoor cinemas, movie premieres, weekend markets, F&B festivals and charity events.
The AIA Vitality Hub has been a popular addition to the venue. With a full daily schedule of Health and Wellness classes, participants can register online free of charge, with classes ranging from Yoga, HIIT, Dance, Boxing, Kid sports, educational seminars and many more.
The AIA Vitality Hub has been a popular addition to the venue. With a full daily schedule of Health and Wellness classes, participants can register online free of charge, with classes ranging from Yoga, HIIT, Dance, Boxing, Kid sports, educational seminars and many more.

About The Entertainment Corporation Limited

The Entertainment Corporation Limited is a Great Entertainment Group Company and the current operator of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel.

Great Entertainment Group Limited is a multi-award-winning event organiser and producer, who connects brands and communities through entertainment. Our expertise is in delivering large-scale, memorable events that generate high-value marketing opportunities for our partners. By sharing the wonder of entertainment through quality production we aim to: Engage. Entertain. Inspire

Since the reopening of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel in partnership with Title Sponsor AIA in 2017, and the addition of AIA Vitality Park, this unique destination on Hong Kong's iconic Central Harbour front has welcomed over 8 million visitors. It has become one of Hong Kong's most popular tourist and community destinations and received multiple industry awards recognising the venue as a top destination.

[1] Visitor attendance from April 2023 – March 2024, a record high for a period of 12 months.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: The Entertainment Corporation Limited
Sectors: Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
DynaResource, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Change  
June 4, 2024 22:08 HKT/SGT
Incumbent Operator, The Entertainment Corporation Limited, Awarded Tender for Hong Kong Observation Wheel  
June 4, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
New Research Launched at BIO24 Finds CROs with In-house Regulatory Affairs Deliver 30% Savings, Halve Timelines and Cut Risk for Biotechs  
June 4, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Graid Technology Announces SupremeRAID(TM) SE Beta Program, Delivering Enterprise-Level Data Protection & Performance to Workstation and Desktop Users  
June 4, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
[MEDIA ALERT] Fast Food Era - Is This The Demise of A Good Digestive Health  
June 4, 2024 20:15 HKT/SGT
Advancing Customer Experience Solutions at World CX Summit and Awards  
June 4, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi and Microsoft Enter Milestone Agreement to Accelerate Business and Social Innovation with Generative AI  
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 1:45:00 PM
Pride for All: Thailand Celebrates and Empowers Equality and Gender Diversity for Pride Month 2024  
June 4, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2024 Unites Global Leaders to Propel Asia's Emergence in Climate Leadership  
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 10:09:00 AM
Fujitsu to provide the world's first enterprise-wide generative AI framework technology to meet changing needs of companies  
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 9:47:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
3  -  5   June
Tokyo, Japan
3rd Annual Future Banks Summit 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
3RD ANNUAL FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA 2024
4  -  5   June
Dubai, UAE
Energy Storage (Online Course)
4  -  11   June
Virtual
7th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2024
5  -  6   June
JakaRTA, INDONESIA
AI & Big Data Expo
5  -  6   June
California, USA
3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle Eas
12  -  13   June
Dubai, UAE
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Retail & E-Commerce Conclave
20   June
Delhi, India
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       