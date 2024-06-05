

ROCKVILLE, MD and SHENZHEN, CHINA, June 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - HighTide Therapeutics, Inc. (HKEX: 2511), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of multi-targeted therapies for chronic liver and metabolic diseases, announced that it will make multiple presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress, taking place from June 5-8, 2024 in Milan, Italy. The presentations include post-hoc analyses of the Phase 2a clinical study of berberine ursodeoxcyholate (HTD1801), a gut-liver anti-inflammatory metabolic modulator, in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and comorbid type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) (NCT03656744). “These data provide additional insight on the potential benefits of HTD1801, a novel, multifunctional therapy being developed for the treatment of patients with MASH and T2DM. The ongoing multi-regional Phase 2b study (CENTRICITY, NCT05623189), now fully enrolled, evaluates the histologic benefit of HTD1801 in this same patient population. We look forward to the results of CENTRICITY which is on track to read out in the first half of 2025,” said Dr. Leigh MacConell, Chief Development Officer of HighTide. “Efficacy of Berberine Ursodeoxycholate (HTD1801) Compared to Ongoing Use of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in Patients with MASH and T2DM” (Abstract SAT-227, Poster Presented June 8) About the Abstract: As GLP-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1RAs) are prominently used in patients with T2DM and gaining attention as a potential treatment for MASH, this post-hoc comparative efficacy analysis evaluated ongoing GLP-1RA use compared to newly initiated HTD1801 treatment. This analysis suggests that HTD1801 provides greater benefit across multiple cardiometabolic endpoints compared to ongoing GLP-1RA use. These findings are important as they suggest that patients with MASH and T2DM, on concomitant GLP-1RA treatment, could achieve additional benefit with HTD1801 in terms of further glucose and lipid lowering as well as weight loss. “Berberine Ursodeoxycholate (HTD1801) Provides a Unique Therapeutic Approach for Patients with Metabolic Liver Disease and Severe Insulin Resistance” (Abstract SAT-225, Poster Presented June 8) About the Abstract: Insulin resistance is a significant risk factor for T2DM, obesity and MASH. HTD1801 enhances the utilization of glucose and fats through activation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), thereby improving insulin sensitivity. As HTD1801 is under development as a treatment for patients with MASH and T2DM, the objective of this post-hoc analysis was to evaluate the effects of HTD1801 based on degree of insulin resistance. These data demonstrate that HTD1801 can alleviate the metabolic inhibitory effects caused by hyperinsulinemia, leading to even greater metabolic benefits in patients with MASH and more severe insulin resistance and therefore may offer a unique therapeutic approach for individuals with MASH and T2DM. “Time Course of Onset, Incidence, and Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Adverse Events with HTD1801 (Berberine Ursodeoxycholate) in Patients with MASH and T2DM” (Abstract SAT-243, Poster Presented June 8) About the Abstract: The most commonly occurring adverse events (AEs) in studies of HTD1801 across several indications have been mild to moderate gastrointestinal (GI) AEs, primarily diarrhea and nausea. The purpose of this post-hoc analysis was to characterize the time course and severity of GI AEs in patients with MASH and T2DM treated with HTD1801 for 18 weeks. Diarrhea and nausea, the most commonly occurring of GI AEs, followed a trend that was consistent with all reported GI AEs; they showed early onset (within the first 4 weeks), were mild or moderate in severity, and importantly, showed a decreasing incidence and prevalence over the course of treatment. These data demonstrate that with continued treatment with HTD1801, GI tolerability improves supporting its potential for long-term use for the treatment of chronic disease, such as MASH. About HighTide Therapeutics HighTide Therapeutics, Inc. (HKEX: 2511) is a globally integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of first-in-class multifunctional multi-targeted therapies with chronic liver and metabolic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company is developing multiple clinical assets, including therapy for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), type 2 diabetes (T2DM), severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Berberine ursodeoxycholate (HTD1801), the company’s lead drug candidate, received Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA for both NASH and PSC, as well as Orphan Drug designation for PSC. In China, HTD1801 has been included in the National Major New Drug Innovation Program under the 13th Five-Year Plan for Major Technology Project. Disclaimer The information contained herein is based solely on events or data available as of the date of this document. Unless required by law, we are under no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements or events beyond those anticipated, even if new information, future events, or other circumstances arise after the date of the forward-looking statement. Please review this document carefully and be aware that our actual future performance or results may significantly deviate from expectations. All statements in this document are made as of the publication date and may change considering future developments. For more information, please visit www.hightidetx.com. Contact: pr@hightidetx.com





