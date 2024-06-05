Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Vibe Media Group
Unlocked - The Mobile & App Growth Summit Lands in Singapore
The one-day summit will offer marketers a chance to prepare for future trends and tech in mobile, growth, product and app. Industry experts will take the stage to share their experience on September 5, 2024 in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Unlocked, the Mobile and App Growth Summit travels to Singapore on September 5, 2024. It is presented by Martechvibe, a global media outlet that focuses on marketing and CX industry summits.

Singapore leads the charge in the global digital transformation thanks to its tech-savvy populace and resilient infrastructure. The city-state experiences a surge in mobile usage, social media and dynamic shifts in consumer behaviour year-on-year. This underscores the critical need for inventive and impactful mobile app marketing strategies. What are the future trends, and how can marketers prepare for it?

The Unlocked – Mobile & App Growth Summit caters to mobile marketers, growth experts, productmarketers, and monetisation leaders, offering a platform to enhance their skills and elevate their brands.

The ecommerce sector has flourished due to heightened app usage among Singaporeans. Shopping platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and Amazon dominate user activity, whiledelivery apps like Grab and FoodPanda capitalise on the surge in mobile usage for food and beverage orders.

Key sessions to attend:

  • Zero to Hero: Transforming Your Mobile Experience
  • Going Beyond Downloads - Formulating Habit-Forming Apps
  • Mastering IOS App Campaigns: Navigating Success with SKADNetwork
  • End-to-End Ad Fraud Management Handbook
  • The Power of Click-to-Subscribe
  • The Challenge of Personalisation In a Post-Tracking World

The speaker line-up includes Asha Gourinath, Regional Head of Growth-Performance Marketing & Media at Grab; Delphine, Director Qcom at foodpanda; Jeraldine Saw, Director eB2B Digital Marketing at The Coca-Cola Company; Dipti Khalate, Head of Growth APAC at Zalora;Gaurav Khanna, Head of Data Science at Tokopedia; Nikhil Vidyan, Group Head of Digital Marketing atNinja Van Group; Preeti Naini, VP Operations at Go City; Sudarshan Bala, Regional Marketing Director at Carousell Group; Tessa Kerk, Lead Creator Program at Socopely; Raji Senthilkumar, Head, Digital Platform at Standard Chartered; and Pablo D Cantu, Head of Product at Bitsmedia.

For more details and registration, visit Unlocked.

About Martechvibe

Martechvibe is a global digital magazine and authority on marketing technology and customer experience. It is theforemost voice on how enterprises, marketers, CX professionals and brands are adopting martech. With a pulse on the disruptions, regulations, challenges and enterprise goals of global players and legacy companies – the title taps into marketing leaders with a space to share, debate and inform the professional community. Since 2018, we have covered the evolution of martech, adtech and CX in this new era of marketing intelligence.

Media Contact:
Rajdatta Bekanalkar
Marketing Manager
Vibe Media Group
rajdatta@vibeprojects.com




Vibe Media Group
