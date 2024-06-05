Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 7, 2024
Thursday, 6 June 2024, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: TACACS.net
TACACS.net Releases 4.x TACACS+ Software: Simplifying Network Device Administration
TACACS.net Releases 4.x TACACS+ Software to centrally manage and secure your network devices with a cost-effective, easy-to-deploy solution.

SAN JOSE, CA, June 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TACACS.net, a leader in network security software solutions, has announced the release of its Advanced 4.x TACACS+ Software, which includes new feature enhancements. Designed to increase security, simplify management, and reduce costs for organizations, the Advanced software offers centralized management for network devices and comes with a perpetual license included with the purchase of one, three, or five years of support.

Flexible Deployment Options

TACACS.net software can be deployed on-premises, as a virtual machine (VM), or in the cloud, providing flexibility and ease of use for organizations of all sizes. The software ensures secure, centralized control over network devices, incorporating multi-factor authentication (MFA) for enhanced security.

Perpetual Licensing and Comprehensive Support

With the purchase of support, customers receive perpetual licenses, ensuring long-term value and cost savings. This innovative licensing model underscores TACACS.net's commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions to its customers. Additionally, TACACS.net offers both standard hours and priority 24x7x365 comprehensive technical support from its team of engineers.

Key Features of TACACS.net Advanced 4.x TACACS+ Software:

  • Centralized Management: Simplifies network device management, reducing administrative overhead and incorporating multi-factor authentication (MFA).
  • Perpetual Licensing: Perpetual licenses are included with the purchase of support, providing long-term value.
  • Flexible Deployment: Easily deploy on-premises, as a VM, or in the Cloud.
  • Replication: Includes replication, which enables administrators to set up one server and push out configuration changes to multiple replicas.

Evaluations Available

Administrators interested in the benefits of the Advanced software can request a free evaluation to experience its ease of use, features, and functionality firsthand.

About TACACS.net

For more than a decade, TACACS.net has been a leading provider of network security software, specializing in TACACS+ solutions. Our mission is to help organizations secure their network infrastructure while reducing both costs and complexity. With our Advanced software solution, we strive to deliver unparalleled value and support to our customers.

For more details or to request a quote, visit our website or contact the TACACS.net Sales Team at sales@tacacs.net | www.tacacs.net

SOURCE: TACACS.net




TACACS.net Releases 4.x TACACS+ Software: Simplifying Network Device Administration  
