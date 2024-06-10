Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Conant Optical Leverages Industry-Academia-Research Collaboration to Forge Strong Synergies
Leading the High-Quality Development of the Optical Lens Industry

HONG KONG, June 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. (“Conant Optical” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 2276.HK), the global leading provider of optical lens products and services, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Jiangsu Conant Optics Co., Ltd. (“Jiangsu Conant Optics”) signed a technology development (entrusted) contract (the "Contract") with the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics (CIOMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences on 7 June 2024 to jointly promote the automation upgrade of optical lens manufacturing. On the same day, Jiangsu Conant Optics also signed a technology development contract with the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology. The two parties will leverage their respective strengths to collaborate on the research and development (R&D) of optical lenses with better optical performance and field of vision.

These two technology collaborations will help Conant Optical further consolidate its leading position in the optical lens industry and provide customers with higher quality products and services. The Company will continue to increase its R&D investment, committed to driving technological innovation in the industry to meet the ever-changing market demands.

Left to right: Li Yuanfeng, Technician of Conant Optical; Fan Hongbin, Deputy General Manager of Conant Optical; Wang Chuanbao, Technical Director of Conant Optical; Xiang Huazhong, Associate Professor at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology; Ma Lefei, Master's Student at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology; Wang Bingcheng, Master's Student at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology.
Left to right: Li Yuanfeng, Technician of Conant Optical; Fan Hongbin, Deputy General Manager of Conant Optical; Wang Chuanbao, Technical Director of Conant Optical; Xiang Huazhong, Associate Professor at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology; Ma Lefei, Master's Student at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology; Wang Bingcheng, Master's Student at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology.
Photo of the signing ceremony of the technology development contract between Wang Chuanbao (left), Technical Director of Conant Optical and Xiang Huazhong (right), Associate Professor at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology.
Photo of the signing ceremony of the technology development contract between Wang Chuanbao (left), Technical Director of Conant Optical and Xiang Huazhong (right), Associate Professor at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology.

Promoting the upgrade of automated production

The optical lens industry that Conant Optical is in is a technology-intensive industry. With the continuous upgrade of the Company's product mix, the product R&D and production process requires the comprehensive application of precision optics, mechanics and electronics, as well as the mastery of precision manufacturing technology, which places high demands on the Company's technical level and R&D capabilities. This collaboration with CIOMP is based on their years of expertise and knowledge accumulated in robotic polishing technology. The two parties plan to develop R&D projects and incubate them, and ultimately realize the domestic mass production of glass mold surface polishing equipment in Changchun Changguang DAQI , thereby replacing the need for imported solutions .

Conant Optical has a veteran technical team that continuously promotes the upgrade of lens processing technology through independent R&D. The Company has always attached great importance to industry-academia-research collaboration and actively promoted technological breakthroughs and product innovation. Last year, as one of the few suppliers of 1.74 refractive index lenses in Mainland China, Conant Optical successfully collaborated with the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology to develop a 1.74 refractive index lens product. This year, it will continue to develop functional lens products with different refractive indices, significantly improving the field of vision and wearing comfort, achieving a comprehensive upgrade of products and expanding the scope for personalized customization.

Deepening industry-academia-research collaboration to continuously lead technological innovation

Mr. Fei Zhengxiang, Chairman of the Board and General Manager of Conant Optical, said, "R&D capabilities are crucial to the success of business operations and market competitiveness. Over the years, we have been committed to upgrading R&D equipment and actively promoting industry-academia-research collaboration to continuously enhance our R&D capabilities and competitiveness. This collaboration with CIOMP will allow us to share access to professional talent and technical resources, which will help further improve our manufacturing level and product competitiveness. In the future, we will continue to explore more cross-industry collaboration opportunities, work with experts from various fields to create high-quality optical lens products, and fully utilize accelerated strategic optimization and upgrading to provide consumers with enhanced visual experience."

The growing applications of the optical industry is driving the continuous upgrading and iteration of product technologies. This industry-academia-research collaboration once again demonstrates Conant Optical's long-term commitment to R&D. Through close collaboration with the academic community, it not only continuously improves the performance and quality of Conant Optical's lens products, but also consolidates its leading position in the industry. Industry-academia-research collaboration can forge strong synergies, accelerate the translation of research results, continuously explore sustainable innovative business models, which will drive the Company's steady development and lead industry advancement, creating a win-win situation, and promoting the innovative development of the entire industry.

About Conant Optical

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. (“Conant Optical” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 2276.HK) is a global leading provider of optical lens products and services. The Group is committed to delivering efficient and comprehensive one-stop services through the Customer to Manufacturer (C2M) business model, meeting the diverse needs of customers for personalized, differentiated, premium, and customized lenses. In terms of the revenue generated from sales of resin lenses, the Group is the only company headquartered in China among the top ten global market participants. The Group’s sales network spans 90 countries and markets worldwide, including but not limited to China, the United States, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Germany and Brazil.

