

MUMBAI, INDIA, June 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Embarking on a journey to honor excellence, the Manufacturing IT Excellence Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of manufacturing leaders. Recognizing their pivotal role in advancing quality, efficiency, and safety within their operations, these awards serve as a beacon of inspiration for the industry. Join us as we announce the winners at the prestigious Manufacturing IT Summit, a testament to innovation and collaboration shaping the future of manufacturing. The anticipation builds as the prestigious Manufacturing IT Excellence Awards winners are officially unveiled ahead of the highly awaited Manufacturing IT Summit, slated for June 13, 2024. These awards honor the outstanding achievements of manufacturing leaders who have demonstrated excellence in their operations, contributing significantly to their organizations and the broader society. Among the distinguished winners are: 1. Abhijit Bhalerao from Raymond Limited, serving as the Chief Information Officer.

2. Pankaj Nigam from Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, holding the position of Chief Information Officer.

3. Pushkar Rege from UPL, recognized as the Global Chief Information Officer.

4. Sabyasachi Chakraborty Thakur from Parksons Packaging Limited, fulfilling the role of Chief Information Technology Officer.

5. Tyronne Nunes from Yasho Industries Limited, esteemed as the Chief Information Security Officer.

6. Rajnish Gurchale from D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd, leading as the Head of IT - SAP & Applications.

7. Swapnil Raje Pawar from ACG Pam Pharma Private Limited, excelling as the IT & Digital Professional Head.

8. Rajesh Sharma representing Cello, honored as the Chief Technology Officer.

9. Vishwas Mhatre from Vinati Organics Limited, serving as the IT Head.

10. Santosh Giri from Quba Group, recognized as the Chief Technology Officer.

11. Rajkumar Ayyella from RPG Group (KEC International Limited), fulfilling the role of Chief Information Officer.

12. Mahesh Solanki from Fazlani Group, esteemed as the Group IT Head.

13. Bijender Mishra from ALKEM LABORATORIES LTD, leading as the Head of IT.

14. Amol Deshpande from RPG Group, recognized as the Group Chief Digital Officer and Head of Innovation.

15. Rohit Sindhava from Zuari Industries Limited, excelling as the Group Chief Information Officer.

16. Rajesh Panchal from INOX Air Products, honored as the Head of IT.

17. Vasudevan Nair from Writer Corporation, distinguished as the Chief Information Officer.

18. Navnath Baravkar from mutual Automotive Private Limited, HEAD IT & CIO These exceptional leaders have showcased unparalleled dedication and expertise, embodying the spirit of innovation and excellence within the manufacturing sector. The winners will be celebrated and awarded at the upcoming Manufacturing IT Summit, a premier event driving technological advancement in India's manufacturing landscape. This summit, organized by Exito, promises to be a gathering of industry luminaries, top executives, and government officials, fostering collaboration and innovation. Supporting Partners: The Manufacturing IT Summit is proud to have esteemed support from partners including The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Digital India, and Greene. About the Manufacturing IT Summit: Recognizing Innovation: The Manufacturing IT Excellence Awards shine a spotlight on the visionary achievements of manufacturing leaders, applauding their profound impact on organizational growth and societal advancement. With a focus on excellence in manufacturing operations spanning quality For more information on the Manufacturing IT Summit in Mumbai, visit here. About Exito Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands. For Media Enquiries, contact:

Kasturi Nayak (Sr. Marketing Executive)

Kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com

Enquiry@exito-e.com

Exito Media Concepts





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Exito

Sectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

