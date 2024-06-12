Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: DC Healthcare
DC Healthcare's Approve All Resolutions in AGM
Group to Focus on Sustainable Growth to Continue Delivering Value to Shareholders

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), an aesthetic medical services provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Second Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held virtually on June 11, 2024. The AGM was conducted through Remote Participation and Voting facilities, allowing shareholders to actively participate and cast their votes on key resolutions.

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare
During the AGM, shareholders approved all the resolutions including the adoption of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. Key resolutions passed also involved the re-election of directors, ratification of directors’ fees, and the re-appointment of Messrs. Moore Stephens Associates PLT as the Company’s auditors.

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare expressed his gratitude to the shareholders, said, "We are incredibly thankful for the continued support and trust our shareholders place in us. This AGM not only reflects our commitment to transparency and robust corporate governance but also sets the path for our strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing service excellence and expanding our market presence. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to leveraging our strengths to drive sustainable growth and deliver value to all our stakeholders."

Looking ahead, DC Healthcare is dedicated to strengthening its position in the medical aesthetics sector by implementing focused business strategies. These include expanding our clinics across Southern and Northern Malaysia, recruiting highly skilled and experienced staff, and continuously upgrading medical equipment with the latest technology to support growth and improve service quality. The Group remains optimistic about its future, bolstered by competitive advantages that are well-suited to drive sustainable growth in a dynamic market.

