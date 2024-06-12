

Singapore, Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Group-IB, a global leader in cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, proudly announces its partnership with the Security Operations Center-Capability & Maturity Model (SOC-CMM) as its first Silver Support Partner in the Asia-Pacific region. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of Security Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide through comprehensive assessments, consulting services, and targeted training. The SOC-CMM model, initially conceived as a scientific research project, has evolved into the de facto standard for measuring capability maturity in SOCs, focusing on specific technologies and processes. Group-IB's role as a Silver Support Partner will involve offering in-depth counsel, conducting workshops, and delivering training to aid organizations in implementing and complying with SOC-CMM standards. As a Silver Support Partner, Group-IB will also leverage its extensive expertise and Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) located in the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific to deliver SOC-CMM advisory services globally. Vladimir Goliashev, Director, Cyber Defence & SOC Consulting at Group-IB, stated: "Becoming the first SOC-CMM Silver Partner in Asia is a testament to Group-IB's commitment to advancing cybersecurity standards globally. Our DCRCs play an essential role in enabling us to conduct SOC-CMM assessments worldwide and provide tailored solutions that help organizations pinpoint areas for improvement, understand associated costs, and support budget requests. Through these assessments, we validate and justify SOC improvement plans in relation to business risk reduction, benchmark SOC performance against industry standards, and develop actionable roadmaps for achieving desired security postures." Rob van Os, CEO of SOC-CMM, remarked: "SOC-CMM is proud to announce that it has partnered with Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies aimed at investigating, preventing, and combating digital crime, to extend its support partner network to new regions. As its first Silver Partner in Asia and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, this partnership will enable Group-IB to provide Security Operations Center (SOC) advisory services to organizations around the world that would like to grow and mature their operations." About Group-IB Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Singapore, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime. Combating cybercrime is in the company’s DNA, shaping its technological capabilities to defend businesses, citizens, and support law enforcement operations. Group-IB’s Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) are located in the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, and Asia-Pacific to help critically analyze and promptly mitigate regional and country-specific threats. These mission-critical units help Group-IB strengthen its contribution to global cybercrime prevention and continually expand its threat-hunting capabilities. Group-IB’s decentralized and autonomous operational structure helps it offer tailored, comprehensive support services with a high level of expertise. We map and mitigate adversaries’ tactics in each region, delivering customized cybersecurity solutions tailored to risk profiles and requirements of various industries, including retail, healthcare, gaming, financial services, manufacturing, critical services, and more. The company’s global security leaders work in synergy with some of the industry’s most advanced technologies to offer detection and response capabilities that eliminate cyber disruptions agilely. Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform (URP) underpins its conviction to build a secure and trusted cyber environment by utilizing intelligence-driven technology and agile expertise that completely detects and defends against all nuances of digital crime. The platform proactively protects organizations’ critical infrastructure from sophisticated attacks while continuously analyzing potentially dangerous behavior all over their network. The comprehensive suite includes the world’s most trusted Threat Intelligence, The most complete Fraud Protection, AI-powered Digital Risk Protection, Multi-layered protection with Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), All-infrastructure Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management. Furthermore, Group-IB’s full-cycle incident response and investigation capabilities have consistently elevated industry standards. This includes the 70,000+ hours of cybersecurity incident response completed by our sector-leading DFIR Laboratory, more than 1,400 successful investigations completed by the High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock efforts of CERT-GIB. Time and again, its solutions and services have been revered by leading advisory and analyst agencies such as Aite Novarica, Gartner®, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, KuppingerCole Analysts AG, and more. Being an active partner in global investigations, Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement organizations such as INTERPOL, EUROPOL and AFRIPOL to create a safer cyberspace. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners. About SOC-CMM SOC-CMM was founded in 2017 to help security operations centers (SOC) measure and increase their maturity. Since its initial conception and release, the SOC-CMM has grown to become a global de facto standard for capability maturity assessment within SOCs. At SOC-CMM, we strive to improve security operations globally, by providing tools and services that support SOCs in their maturity journey. To follow updates to SOC-CMM, subscribe to the email list via the downloads page. About the SOC-CMM model The SOC-CMM model and tool were created as a Master's thesis research project for the master's program Master of Information Security, part of the Luleå University of Technology (LTU) educational catalog. The SOC-CMM was created using a Design Science Research approach in which a scientific approach is combined with practical testing and experiences to create a usable artifact, in this case the maturity assessment tool. The full text for the thesis can be obtained from the LTU publication portal. For media inquiries, please contact: Group-IB:

