  • Thursday, June 13, 2024
Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: 21CS
21CS Releases Enhanced Version of IBM Streams
Revolutionizing Real-Time Data Analytics

BOSTON, June 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - 21CS announces the release of 21CS Streams, formerly IBM Streams, a cutting-edge event stream processing (ESP) platform used to ingest and analyze vast amounts of real-time data with ultra-low-latency. 21CS Streams transforms the way organizations harness and interpret massive amounts of data without interruption.

By providing instantaneous insights with AI integration, organizations can swiftly identify both opportunities and risks as they unfold. The applications are limitless. Streams has enabled one of the United States's largest telecommunications companies to predict customer intent on service calls by mining voice data for tone and emotion. Large financial institutions can leverage Streams to strengthen their fraud detection ecosystems by analyzing transactions in real-time against established customer behaviors and fraudulent patterns.

Since acquiring IBM Streams and key members of the original development team, 21CS has invested in its technology advancement and developed an enterprise-grade support service. The new 21CS Streams now supports RHEL8 (with RHEL9 coming soon) and includes enhancements to the original software that address compatibility and the latest security requirements. And with an array of available toolkits for AI development, 21CS Streams opens a new world of possibility. Streams empowers businesses to decipher fast-moving volumes and varieties of data, including unstructured text, video, audio, geospatial, and sensor data, enabling proactive decision-making like never before.

21CS's engineering team, trained in all technical aspects covered by Streams, provides a comprehensive suite of resources, including expert setup and operational support that help businesses improve performance and optimize costs. The team is also available to support previous customers of IBM Streams.

21CS Streams serves as the crucial link between the expanding data landscape and the mounting urgency for rapid data analysis. The future of data analytics is here. Point your web browser to 21cs.com/streams to get more information and book a consultation.

Contact Information
21CS
contact@21cs.com

SOURCE: 21CS




