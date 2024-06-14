Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 14, 2024
Friday, 14 June 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Blockpass IDN
Node Sale KYC Solidifies Blockpass' Tagline as The Safe Network for Crypto(TM)

HONG KONG, June 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass is excited to reveal a brand new solution that is being offered to Web3 companies who are utilizing the potential offered by node sales. Running a node sale is an increasingly popular method for developing modular blockchains and Blockpass is now providing an extensive KYC solution customized to meet the specific demands required by node sales.


Blockpass, the Safe Network for Crypto™, has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass’ compliant network. More information about Blockpass’ Node Sale KYC solution is available at https://www.blockpass.org/node-sale-kyc/.

Node sales involve issuers pre-selling license keys to the community and investor base, usually in the form of an NFT. After the sale is complete, users have to undergo a KYC/KYB process to have the NFT issued to their wallet as a license key which then allows the node operator to start validating transactions and receiving mining rewards. Now with this comprehensive KYC solution, specifically designed for node sales, Blockpass simplifies the compliance process involved in this, ensuring that all participants are verified and meet the necessary regulatory requirements with ease and efficiency. Compliance requirements vary based on the issuer’s jurisdiction and Blockpass is ideally placed to navigate these with years of compliance experience and consistent monitoring of regulatory updates. Some projects may have separate workflows for individuals or companies from high-risk jurisdictions to assess the source of funds, source of wealth, or other Enhanced Due Diligence methods. Blockpass is perfectly situated to cater for these aspects of node sales without issue.

"Crypto and blockchain continue to develop and at Blockpass we make sure to be ahead of the curve when it comes to both ecosystem changes and government-enforced regulations," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "Methods of funding development are crucial for the brilliant minds who continue to innovate in this space and we’re here to make sure that they can do so in a legitimate, safe and efficient manner."

Blockpass has already begun providing this exciting new service to businesses at the cutting edge of blockchain development. By integrating this new solution crypto companies are able to avoid falling foul of compliance guidelines and bad actors, and the ecosystem can expand free from the risk of fraud. You can find out more about Node Sale KYC at https://www.blockpass.org/node-sale-kyc/.

About Blockpass

Ditch tedious onboarding and say hello to seamless compliance with Blockpass, the ultimate turnkey solution for KYC, KYB, and AML. Experience the market's most efficient and cost-effective compliance suite, built by seasoned compliance veterans and crypto-natives. Automate compliance processes, eradicate fraud, and onboard globally with confidence. Verify businesses worldwide, launch bank-grade verification for your organization, and instantly activate compliant KYC/AML for DeFi, exchanges, token launchpads, NFT mintings and beyond. Through Blockpass’ decentralized network of a million pre-verified crypto-enthusiasts and a thousand pre-verified businesses, you can expand your reach effortlessly. Leverage Advanced KYC Bot™ for intelligent remediation, On-Chain KYC® for data-free anonymity, and Unhosted Wallet KYC™ to meet Crypto Travel Rule regulations. Join Animoca Brands, Cardano, Polygon, Chainlink, Delta Exchange, National Geographic, TinyTap, Seedify, ChainGPT, Iskra and many more in partnering with Blockpass - The Safe Network for Crypto™ - for compliance you can trust, growth you can accelerate and an experience you can enjoy. Join the cutting edge of secure, streamlined onboardings.

Learn more and engage the Blockpass team:
Website: http://www.blockpass.org
Email: sales@blockpass.org




Topic: New market for product
Source: Blockpass IDN
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Blockpass IDN Links

http://www.blockpass.org

https://medium.com/@blockpass

https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/

https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrg

https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blockpass/

Blockpass IDN
May 9, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Saakuru and Blockpass Partner for Compliance in the Best Economic Opportunities Web3 Offers
May 2, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Ordify Employs Blockpass to Open Investment to Everyone
Apr 18, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
Eesee Implements Blockpass for Compliance in Digital Assets Marketplace
Apr 2, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
OMNIA Protocol Integrates Blockpass to Secure DeFi Trading
Mar 15, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Animoca Brands and Blockpass forge strategic partnership for a secure and regulatory compliant Web3
Mar 6, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
AYA and Blockpass Collaborate to Ensure Compliance and Security in a Green Tech Future
Jan 18, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Heralds Cutting Edge Compliance Automation - Advanced KYC Bot(TM)
Sept 7, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass integrates award-winning ID system with Solana Wallets, offers special discount to Solana projects
July 20, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
Sarson Funds Employs Blockpass' KYC for BCH, CSPR Stablecoins
Apr 25, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass heralds Consensus 2023 with the most affordable, built-for-crypto ZK KYC
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       