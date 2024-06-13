Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, June 13, 2024
Thursday, 13 June 2024, 07:27 HKT/SGT
Source: Crypto Fund Trader
Crypto Fund Trader 2.0 Launching: The New Era

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Crypto Fund Trader 2.0 is proud to announce its launch today. The platform stands at the forefront of educational prop firms, offering unparalleled opportunities in cryptocurrency and asset trading education. For traders aspiring to hone their skills and navigate the markets with significant capital but without the burden of risk, Crypto Fund Trader provides an ideal platform. With the potential to elevate one's trading career with access to up to $200,000, this firm caters to traders of all levels seeking a path to success.

Upon selecting the account type that aligns best with their goals and strategies, traders embark on an evaluation process designed to showcase their expertise. Successful completion of the evaluation grants traders a diploma and access to a demo account, allowing them to earn real profits. This practical approach not only facilitates experiential learning but also instills confidence as traders venture into live trading.

In a notable achievement, Crypto Fund Trader was recognized as the Most Competitive Prop Firm in the Industry by Forex Prop Reviews in February 2024. This accolade underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to excellence and underscores its dedication to providing top-tier training and support.

The imminent Big Update promises to usher in a new era of growth and innovation for Crypto Fund Trader, marked by strategic Partnerships and enhanced offerings. A significant development is the Partnership with a Premium Crypto Liquidity Provider. This pioneering collaboration represents the first of its kind between a crypto exchange and a crypto prop firm, signaling Crypto Fund Trader's dedication to pushing industry boundaries.

New Premium Liquidity Partners

The partnership with the new crypto premium liquidity provider brings a plethora of benefits for traders, including access to a wider range of cryptocurrency pairs and improved trading spreads. Moreover, traders can expect uniform liquidity conditions across platforms, fostering transparency and trust within the community. Direct communication with the Liquidity partner teams enhances the user experience, while optimized infrastructure facilitates real-time copy trading and enhances security.

In addition to the Crypto Liquidity Provider partnership, Crypto Fund Trader has forged an alliance with a top provider of Forex, Indices, Commodities and Stocks. This partnership underscores the firm's commitment to diversity by offering a comprehensive range of trading options.

Improved Sustainability and Infrastructure

Enhancements to the platform and website include faster payments, improved server stability, and the launch of Crypto Fund Trader 2.0, reflecting the firm's dedication to providing an exceptional user experience. The decision to relocate to Switzerland further underscores Crypto Fund Trader's commitment to technological advancements and collaboration within the industry.

Premium Crypto Payment Gateway

The introduction of CONFIRMO together with Crypto Fund Trader allows users to make cryptocurrency payments more securely, quickly and easily. Once again the team shows its interest to open the way to this new era of digital money.

Crypto Futures Platform and Vip Program

Looking ahead, Crypto Fund Trader plans to launch a cryptocurrency futures platform to meet the growing demand in the market. To complement these updates, the firm will introduce more competitions and a VIP program, providing traders with exclusive benefits and opportunities for advancement.

Crypto Fund Trader's recent developments underscore its dedication to excellence and innovation in trading education. With a focus on transparency, trust, and user experience, Crypto Fund Trader continues to redefine success in the cryptocurrency trading landscape. As the firm continues to evolve and expand, traders can anticipate even greater opportunities for growth and success in their trading endeavors.

Features of Crypto Fund Trader

  • Premium Crypto Liquidity Partner
  • Premium Forex, Indices Commodities and Stocks Liquidity Partner
  • More Crypto Pairs
  • Web redesign
  • Improved infrastructure
  • Switzerland and Technological Improvement
  • New premium payment gateway
  • Vip program
  • Futures platform

Definitely a good roadmap in all aspects.

Social links
X: https://twitter.com/CFTradercom
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptofundtrader/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cryptofundtrader/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cryptofundtrader
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/PFgzUEdrGA
Telegram: https://t.me/cryptofundtradercom

Media Contact
Crypto Fund Trader
Media team
Website: https://cryptofundtrader.com

SOURCE: Crypto Fund Trader




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Crypto Fund Trader
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

