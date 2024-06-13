Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, June 13, 2024
Thursday, 13 June 2024, 10:32 HKT/SGT
Source: The Hashgraph Association / Inacta Group / The Green Block
The Hashgraph Association and Inacta Ventures launch $50 million Sustainability Venture Studio under The Green Block Initiative

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hashgraph Association, a Swiss-based association and leader at the forefront of digital enablement on the Hedera network, today announces the launch of a groundbreaking Sustainability Venture Studio for Enterprises, in collaboration with Inacta Ventures, a renowned Swiss and UAE Web3 venture builder.

Under The Green Block Initiative, a global think tank and launchpad for sustainability projects launched during COP28 in UAE, the joint Sustainability Venture Studio aims at empowering sustainable projects around the globe, leveraging the Hedera Guardian as the balance sheet of the planet that enables fair carbon markets with industry leading trust and transparency.

The Hedera Guardian is an open-source platform that uses the Hedera distributed ledger technology (DLT) network to enable digital sustainability policies and requirements-based dMRV (Digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) tokenization for carbon credits and reduces fraud in the ESG market.

The $50 million Sustainability Venture Studio will focus on enabling auditable climate finance transactions that are easily verifiable, publicly transparent, and accurate. This global co-investment sustainability program will span over the next five years, with The Hashgraph Association investing $25 million, contributing to 50%, while the remaining $25m co-investment reserved for enterprises interested in developing sustainability use cases on the Hedera Guardian.

By combining resources and specialist expertise in sustainability and Web3, this unique partnership is set to revolutionize the way sustainability projects are funded and executed around the world, ensuring a long-term positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association stated, "With The Green Block Sustainability Venture Studio, we are creating standards for reporting sustainability assets to ensure credibility and accuracy using the Hedera Guardian platform as the balance sheet of the planet, while leveraging the Hedera network as the world’s greenest distributed ledger network."

He added, “We look forward to further growing the global ESG ecosystem that is being built on the Hedera Guardian, introducing certainty, credibility, and comparability of data.”

Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of Inacta Ventures, noted, "We are thrilled to integrate the Sustainability Venture Studio into The Green Block Initiative. This collaboration with The Hashgraph Association will accelerate the development and implementation of sustainable projects in The Green Block ecosystem worldwide."

Hedera, known and proven as the greenest DLT in the market, according to the UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies research paper, continues to uphold its promise of sustainability. This new venture studio focused entirely on sustainability use cases not only reflects its commitment through developing various projects but also paves the way for innovative solutions in the sustainability sector.

About The Hashgraph Association (THA)

The Hashgraph Association is at the forefront of the digital enablement and empowerment of organizations through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications, including funding training, innovation, and venture building programs globally. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association supports and funds innovation, research, and development that enables economic inclusion and a digital future for all, with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For further information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com.

Contact:
Dustin Rotenberg - Chief Marketing Officer
press@hashgraph-group.com  

About Inacta Ventures

Inacta Ventures is at the forefront of the WEB3 revolution, building on three key pillars: Ecosystem Development, Venture Building, and Smart Capital. As a leading venture builder and network enabler, we specialize in connecting startups and corporates to unlock the potential of WEB3 technologies. Based in the dynamic ecosystems of Crypto Valley in Switzerland and Crypto Oasis in UAE, we provide the essential resources and expertise to build, deploy, and scale breakthrough WEB3 products, enabling enterprises and our 100+ portfolio companies to unlock their potential.

Contact:
Tom Rieder
tom.rieder@inactaventures.ch

About The Green Block

The Green Block is an initiative to create an Ecosystem for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) related Blockchain projects and platforms which include Blockchain and AI technologies. The Ethos of the Green Block is to create a landscape that helps showcase, promote and flourish Web3 initiatives in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) field for sustainability. This initiative took root along with the road to COP28, and transformed into a bigger and more global scale by June 2024.

For more information, visit www.thegreenblock.com.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: The Hashgraph Association / Inacta Group / The Green Block
Sectors: Environment, ESG, Blockchain Technology, Digitalization, Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

