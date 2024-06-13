

MANILA, June 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The CX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines, scheduled for June 27, 2024, at Fairmont Makati, is a crucial platform for industry leaders to exchange insights and navigate customer-centric strategies. With the theme "Elevating the Customer Experience Paradigm in the Digital Landscape," the forum addresses the need for businesses to rethink their CX approaches in the digital era. Insights from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) highlight the importance of understanding consumer behaviour for goods and services providers in the Philippines. A Rakuten Insight survey revealed that 37% of Philippine respondents maintained their online shopping habits in the second quarter of 2022, underscoring the necessity for businesses to adapt their CX strategies to meet evolving consumer needs.



DTI's initiatives align with key CX trends identified in the Customer Experience in Asia-Pacific Report by Moment: Enhancement of Digital Customer Experience, Use of Artificial Intelligence and Chatbots, and Establishment of Customer Loyalty and Retention. Programs like BNRS Next Gen, CTRL BIZ Reboot Now, and Digital Maturity Toolkit facilitate online business registration and improve digital operations for small businesses. Additionally, DTI's adoption of AI and chatbots, exemplified by the Trade and Industry Assistant (TIA), enhances customer interactions by providing immediate assistance. Recognizing the importance of customer loyalty, DTI has implemented measures such as Joint-Administrative Order (JAO) No. 22-01 to establish guidelines for online businesses, ensuring consumer trust and protection. The CX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2024 provides a platform for industry stakeholders to discuss cutting-edge CX strategies, share best practices, and promote sustainable growth in the digital-first era. The forum fosters dialogue among industry leaders, aiming to uncover innovative strategies and technologies that elevate CX excellence. With a comprehensive agenda featuring plenary sessions, panel discussions, and interactive roundtable sessions, participants will gain actionable insights to thrive in the digital-first landscape. Join the CX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2024 and be part of the conversation shaping the future of customer experience in the digital age. About EDX



EDX is a corporate events firm that specializes in organizing industry-focused events for C-level executives. EDX platforms provide attendees with data-driven and actionable insights into industry trends, best practices, complemented by high-potential networking opportunities. With a strong track record of delivering high-quality events, EDX has become a trusted partner for businesses looking to engage with their target audience.



For more information about the event, please visit the event website at: https://cxphilippines.edxevents.com/



Media contact:

Alecs AndradeDirector

Marketing & Production - APAC

alecs@edxevents.com

+639669437001





Topic: Press release summary

Source: EDX Pte Ltd

Sectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

