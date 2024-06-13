Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: EU-ASEAN Business Council / CropLife Asia
New CropLife Asia and EU-ASEAN Business Council Report Highlights Pathways for Sustainable Agriculture in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CropLife Asia and the EU-ASEAN Business Council have jointly released a report on the sustainability of food systems in ASEAN. The report titled “Report on ASEAN Food Systems Sustainability,” draws on discussions from the first ASEAN Food Systems Sustainability Workshop that was held in Jakarta in November 2023. This report provides an analysis of the current challenges and opportunities facing agriculture and crop production in Southeast Asia, underscoring the need for region-specific solutions in light of global sustainability trends.

“This report is a call to action for countries in Southeast Asia to ensure national agricultural strategies address national needs and realities,” said Dr. Siang Hee Tan, Executive Director, CropLife Asia. “Realizing safe, secure and sustainable regional food systems requires balancing increased productivity with environmental protection and economic viability for our smallholder farmers. We can and must work together to make certain Southeast Asia’s smallholders have access to innovative technologies enabling greater food production with fewer natural resources and less impact to the world around us.”

The report sheds light on the effects of rising population growth and food demand in Southeast Asia. The region is expected to have nearly 30 million more people in 2030 compared to the European Union. This projection highlights the need for innovative approaches that help provide a reliable and affordable food supply. Another key finding from the report is the growing climate change impact to the region’s agricultural sector including lower yields, increased risks from extreme weather events and the continued spread of pests and diseases. The region’s unique tropical climate as well as soil condition further contributes to these agricultural challenges.

“We live in a world where food security, improving the nutritional value of the food we produce, and raising rural incomes are all of increasing importance and are all equally key sustainability measures.  And, we have to do this whilst also taking care of and protecting our natural environment.  As this report highlights, these things can be done together, in balance,” said Chris Humphrey, Executive Director, EU-ASEAN Business Council.

The report also provides insight into the key crop export landscape in ASEAN and how the stringent agricultural and environmental policies of the EU Green Deal could hinder productivity and sustainability in the region. Additionally, the report emphasizes the role and relevance in the region of agricultural innovations including digital solutions for food distribution, training farmers in efficient farming techniques and the use of gene-editing and crop protection technologies.

The full report can be accessed on CropLife Asia’s website through the following link: https://www.croplifeasia.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Report-on-ASEAN-Food-Systems-Sustainability-FINAL-2024.pdf

About CropLife Asia

CropLife Asia is a non-profit society and the regional organization of CropLife International, the voice of the global plant science industry. We advocate a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. CropLife Asia supports the work of 15 member associations across the continent and is led by six member companies and one associate member company at the forefront of crop protection, seeds and/or biotechnology research and development. For more information, visit us at www.croplifeasia.org

About EU-ASEAN Business Council

The EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) is the primary voice for European businesses within the ASEAN region and is the only organisation that operates in the intersection of the private and public sectors between ASEAN and Europe. We are formally recognised by both the European Commission, and we are an accredited entity under Annex 2 of the ASEAN Charter.

Independent of both bodies, the Council has been established to help promote the interests of European businesses operating within ASEAN and to advocate for changes in policies and regulations which would help promote trade and investment between Europe and the ASEAN region. As such, the Council works on a sectorial and cross-industry basis to help improve the investment and trading conditions for European businesses in the ASEAN region through influencing policy and decision makers throughout the region and in the EU, as well as acting as a platform for the exchange of information and ideas amongst its members and regional players within the ASEAN region

