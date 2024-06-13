Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Uzbekistan's Education Ministry Partners With Singapore's Marshall Cavendish Education To Upskill School Leaders and Educators and Digitalise Schools' Curriculum
Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Since unveiling plans for a significant reform in its education sector[1], the Ministry of Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan has partnered with Singapore's Marshall Cavendish Education to introduce a robust action plan to train and upskill school leaders, education trainers and teachers throughout the country while introducing the world-topping Singapore Mathematics and Science curriculum.

The partnership seeks to guide educators in Uzbekistan to transition schools to adopt the curriculum and introduce relevant textbooks and resources. Titles from the Marshall Cavendish Education Science series from grades 5 to 11 will now be available in Uzbekistan with the recent appointment of Novda Edutainment LLC as Marshall Cavendish Education's key distributor in Tashkent. The action plan also seeks to conduct professional development (master trainer's training) programmes that acquaint educators with relevant competency frameworks to sustain a dynamic learning environment for schools.

Schools would also be introduced to AI solutions that allow a real-time and personalised learning journey. Marshall Cavendish Educations is set to conduct three training modules covering topics such as leadership, Mathematics and Science. Trainers from Singapore will present modules to help educators and teachers understand key concepts such as problem-solving skills and scientific inquiry, ultimately working towards the goal of students in Uzbekistan to attain a sustained academic success when placed on a global platform.

The official launch of the curriculum and training programmes saw more than 300 attendees at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Tashkent on 7 June, consisting of school leaders, educators and teachers from across the country. The event was also attended by Ms Saida Shavkatovna Mirziyoyeva, the First Assistant to the President of Uzbekistan, Mr Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev.

The event jointly held by the Ministry of Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Marshall Cavendish Education introduced the key theme of ‘Effective Reforms - Sustainable Results', emphasising the importance understanding the key trends in teaching and including technology such as AI in the classroom.

The partnership will see through the training of more than 400 school leaders across schools nationwide that will subsequently become master trainers and centers for other teachers and educators to receive training throughout Uzbekistan.

"As we embark on this journey in Uzbekistan, Marshall Cavendish Education is determined to guide educators in understanding the key strategies to make learning joyful and enriching. Our veteran trainers would be present to help the ministry master techniques and adapt to latest teaching resources, allowing a seamless online and offline solution to elevate its teaching and learning experience," shared Mr. Siew Peng Yim, CEO, Times Publishing Limited.

"You cannot teach children of the 21st century using the approach of the 20th century, this is why teachers have to always be ready to change and learn" said Ms. Khilola Umarova, Minister of the Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The training programmes began on 10 June and its first phase is expected to be completed by this July.

About Marshall Cavendish Education

Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE) is a global education solutions provider dedicated to nurturing the joy of learning and preparing students for the future. We believe the best way to do so is by simplifying learning and listening to the needs of schools, teachers, students, and parents. MCE makes world-class educational content more accessible through a seamless experience that integrates both print and digital resources. We provide holistic and end-to-end solutions customised to the school's requirements, with professional development to help educators implement the curriculum. We've worked with ministries, policymakers, educators, and parents in over 90 countries, designing education solutions in 14 languages for Pre-K to 12. MCE is the only Asia-based publisher that is an endorsement partner of Cambridge International Education.

www.mceducation.com

Media Contacts
Marshall Cavendish Education
Ang Hsien Ming
hmang@mceducation.com 

Shahidah Hamsah
shahidahhamsah@mceducation.com 

Ministry of Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Dilfuza Sobirova
Head of Press service of the Ministry of Preschool and school education
+998 998981839

[1] Government of Uzbekistan and development partners commit to education reforms in 2023-2026 (unicef.org)

SOURCE: Marshall Cavendish Education Pte Ltd




