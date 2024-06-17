SYDNEY, AU, June 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AlayaCare�Residential, an All-In-One cloud solution that's reimagining care across Australia and New Zealand, today announces the launch of Financial Management for Retirement Living. This new feature, an update to AlayaCare Residential's existing Financial Management component, cements AlayaCare Residential as an All-In-One cloud solution facilitating an end-to-end continuum of care.

This significant milestone enables organisations to track clients' finances throughout their care journey. Bridging the gap between Retirement Living and Residential Aged Care, residents and staff can now refer to a single client record for all facets of residential care, ensuring a smooth transition between care environments.

Arif Mohamed, Vice President of Residential at AlayaCare, emphasises this new feature's impact for customers, stating, "AlayaCare Residential supports businesses as they scale, and helps teams deliver more comprehensive and personalised care. Offering an improved financial management experience enables our customers to experience a holistic approach to residential care management."

Financial Management for Retirement Living is a stand-alone feature that seamlessly integrates with the AlayaCare Residential software. Built in close collaboration with industry clinicians, AlayaCare Residential is designed to support the daily delivery of outstanding clinical care. This powerful software enables a unique configuration of workflows and documents to suit each organisation's needs.

For more information about AlayaCare Residential's All-In-One cloud solution and its innovative features, please visit�www.alayacare.com.au.

For more information

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Bel Bennett

Director Marketing ANZ

bel.bennett@alayacare.com

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is a leading technology provider for the aged and disability sectors that's revolutionising care delivery. The platform, supported by a dedicated local team, streamlines operations, offers real-time data insights, enhances personalised care, and enables seamless customisation without vendor support. Visit�alayacare.com.au to learn about our transformative, world-class technology that's tailor-made for aged and disability providers.

SOURCE: AlayaCare

Topic: Press release summary

Source: AlayaCare

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.