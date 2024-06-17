

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As you embark on your online journey, choosing the right domain name plays a vital role in establishing your web presence. It is often one of the earliest decisions you will make as an entrepreneur or small business owner. GoDaddy is harnessing the power of AI to help entrepreneurs and small business owners find the right domain name for their business, themselves, or their organization. GoDaddy AI Domain Search tool is designed to deliver personalized domain suggestions tailored to each user's unique needs. Having a catchy and memorable domain name for your business helps to enhance branding and provides increased visibility for a business on the internet. By simply entering a business description or keywords, users receive creative and unique domain name choices that can align with their brand identity and vision. GoDaddy uses generative AI to provide users with personalized and brandable domain name suggestions based on their business description, idea, product, or service. GoDaddy AI Domain Search can simplify the process of finding the perfect domain name for a business. When a user enters information describing their business, project, or idea, including such details as business name if already chosen, location or industry, within seconds the AI tool makes suggestions by creating a list of available domain names with different variations and domain name extensions tailored to your needs. Finding a domain name for a business idea is important as the name chosen will be reflective of your brand for many years to come. Here are some tips for finding available domain names: Use specific keywords that describe your business, your products and services, your location, and your industry.

Use keywords that people would enter when searching for your products or services.

Try using variations of a word you want in your domain name to get more options.

Mix up keyword combinations that can describe your business.

Your aim is to create a name that is memorable, easy to pronounce, and stands out in your industry. In a world driven by AI, GoDaddy AI Domain Search tool simplifies the process of finding the perfect domain name, enabling you to effortlessly brainstorm and explore creative ideas that align with your vision. Within seconds, you can receive a selection of available domains, empowering you to bring your idea to life. To experience the power of GoDaddy AI Domain Search visit:

www.godaddy.com/en-ph/domains/domain-name-generator About GoDaddy GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs around the world start, grow and expand their businesses. People turn to GoDaddy to name their idea, create a professional Web site, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept online payments. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help micro-entrepreneurs manage everything in one place, and its experts are available to provide 24/7 assistance. For more information about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com. Issued on behalf of GoDaddy.

For more information, contact:

Fekra Communications

info@fekracomms.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: GoDaddy

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI], Startups

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

