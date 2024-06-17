

ADELAIDE, AUS, June 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Softwoods, Adelaide's leading supplier of high-quality timber products for pergolas and decking, is excited to announce the launch of their same-day delivery service. Effective immediately, customers in the Adelaide metro area can enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery on all timber products from Monday to Friday. This offer also extends to purchases made through Softwoods' new web shop, providing an even more convenient shopping experience. This new service underscores Softwoods' commitment to exceptional customer service and rapid delivery, ensuring that our clients can get started on their outdoor projects without delay. Whether you're building a new pergola, enhancing your deck, or undertaking a home improvement project, Softwoods has you covered with fast, reliable delivery of premium timber products. "We understand the importance of timely delivery when it comes to outdoor projects," said Phil Bissett, Sales Manager at Softwoods. "Our new same-day delivery service is designed to meet the urgent needs of our customers, providing them with the materials they need exactly when they need them. With the addition of our new web shop, accessing our products has never been easier." Softwoods has built a reputation for quality and reliability, offering an extensive range of treated pine timber products that are both durable and sustainable. Our commitment to environmentally friendly practices ensures that all our timber is sourced from responsibly managed forests, giving customers peace of mind that their projects are not only beautiful but also eco-friendly. To take advantage of our same-day delivery service, customers can simply place their orders by 12 PM (noon) on weekdays. Our efficient delivery team will ensure that your timber products arrive on the same day, ready for your project. This service is now available for both in-store and online purchases through our newly launched web shop. Softwoods invites all customers in the Adelaide metro area to experience the convenience and quality of our same-day delivery service. For more information or to place an order, visit our website at www.softwoods.com.au or contact our customer service team at croydon@softwoods.com.au About Softwoods Softwoods is Adelaide's premier supplier of timber products for pergolas, decking, and other outdoor structures. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Softwoods provides a wide range of treated pine timber products designed to enhance the beauty and functionality of outdoor spaces. SOURCE: Softwoods Timberyards Pty Ltd





