Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 00:37 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Nexeo Plastics
GPD Companies, Inc. Names Kurt Schuering as President and Chief Executive Officer
Paul Tayler to Retire and Remain on Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, TX, June 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - GPD Companies, Inc. ("GPD"), an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced the appointment of Kurt Schuering as President and CEO, effective June 24, 2024. Paul Tayler will retire from his role as President and CEO and remain on GPD's Board of Directors.

Schuering brings nearly 30 years of experience in the plastics industry and a proven track record of success, making him the ideal candidate to lead GPD into its next phase of growth and innovation. Schuering has served in several key leadership roles, including: President of PolyOne Distribution (now named Formerra), Vice President of Commercial Excellence at PolyOne, General Manager - Automotive at SABIC/GE Plastics, and most recently Vice President of Shaw Development, LLC.

Commenting on his appointment, Schuering said, "I am excited to lead GPD and build upon the strong foundation established by Paul and the team. I look forward to working closely with our employees, suppliers, and customers to drive sustainable value and deliver exceptional results."

Reflecting on his retirement, Tayler remarked, "It has been an incredible journey leading GPD, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. I am confident the organization is well positioned for continued success under Kurt's leadership."

"We thank Paul for his dedication to GPD and look forward to his continued contributions as a director. We are also thrilled to welcome Kurt as GPD's new President and CEO and are confident that his deep industry expertise in plastics distribution and his strategic vision will enable GPD to thrive in the years ahead," said Tony Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock.

About GPD Companies, Inc.

GPD Companies, Inc. is a leading group of global value-added distributors formed by One Rock. Its operational entities currently include Nexeo Plastics and Distrupol. For more information, visit www.gpdcompanies.com.

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor for over 50 years, representing quality products from world-class suppliers and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, and more. For more information, visit: www.nexeoplastics.com.

About Distrupol

Headquartered in Surrey, England, with broad geographic reach across Europe, Distrupol has provided value-added sales and application development of thermoplastic resins for over 60 years. Through its decades-long relationships with world-class supply partners, the company offers a robust array of superior performance products and solutions that meet the needs of diverse end users from leading and emerging industries, such as the consumer, medical, automotive, and electrical sectors, among others. Distrupol caters to over 1,300 customers across 17 countries with a portfolio of over 4,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including sustainably derived solutions that reduce environmental impact. For more information, visit www.distrupol.com.

About One Rock

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire, and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerock.com.

Media Contact:
GPD Companies, Inc.
Marianne Gooch
(832) 407-0706

Contact Information
Marianne Gooch
(832) 407-0706

SOURCE: GPD Companies, Inc.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Nexeo Plastics
Sectors: Chemicals, Spec.Chem
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
GPD Companies, Inc. Names Kurt Schuering as President and Chief Executive Officer  
June 18, 2024 00:37 HKT/SGT
Findell Capital Management LLC Releases Comprehensive Research Coverage Report on ESTA : Nasdaq  
June 17, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
EQIX Shareholder Alert: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Investors of Class Action Complaint Filing and Deadline  
June 17, 2024 20:13 HKT/SGT
Joint Discussions on Green Hydrogen Supply in Hokkaido's Chitose Area  
Monday, June 17, 2024 3:36:00 PM
Q2 Metals Intercepts Multiple Wide Intervals Including a Cumulative of 194.8 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite in Hole CS24-10 at the Cisco Lithium Property, James Bay, Quebec, Canada  
June 17, 2024 15:09 HKT/SGT
NEC develops compact millimeter-wave distributed antenna for Beyond 5G/6G through the development of a radio-over-fiber system enabling low power consumption  
Monday, June 17, 2024 3:06:00 PM
Podium for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing in Le Mans thriller  
Monday, June 17, 2024 10:34:00 AM
Adelaide Pergola and Decking Company Offering Same Day Monday to Friday Deliveries  
June 17, 2024 09:25 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu begins impact investing to address the challenge of solving social issues and to achieve a sustainable society  
Monday, June 17, 2024 9:14:00 AM
Find Your Perfect Domain with GoDaddy's Innovative AI Technology  
June 17, 2024 08:03 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Retail & E-Commerce Conclave
20   June
Delhi, India
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
CLEAN POWER & NEW ENERGY 2024
25  -  27   June
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
CX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2024
27   June
Makati, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       