

SYDNEY, AU, June 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AlayaCare, a leading Home and Residential Care software provider, today announces Stephen Scheeler - former CEO of Facebook ANZ, renowned business leader, and digital innovation expert - as the keynote speaker at Better Outcomes 2024. Better Outcomes is AlayaCare's flagship user conference that will be held on 3 September in Sydney. Scheeler brings vast experience as a leader who drove Facebook's unprecedented rise in Australia and New Zealand, and as a strategic advisor to major corporations on digital disruption and the future of technology. Scheeler's insights, demonstrated by his contributions to TEDx, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and The Australian Financial Review, will provide valuable insights to attendees looking to prioritise innovation and transformation in the digital age. Following a successful year in 2023, Better Outcomes returns in 2024 to provide professionals in the aged and disability industry with an unparalleled opportunity to learn from leading industry experts about the latest advancements in healthcare technology. Better Outcomes melds innovation and practical application, empowering attendees to implement leading practices, forge lasting industry relationships, and be at the forefront of technological advancement in their sector. "We are thrilled to have Stephen Scheeler speaking at Better Outcomes this year," says Annette Hili, General Manager AlayaCare ANZ. "In a sector that is constantly evolving, Stephen's insights into technological transformation and innovation will be incredibly valuable to our attendees. We look forward to the inspiration and practical knowledge he will share, helping our community achieve better outcomes in care delivery." Learn more about Better Outcomes and register here: https://alayacare.com/en-au/better-outcomes-2024/ For more information, please contact:

Bel Bennett

Director Marketing ANZ

About AlayaCare AlayaCare is a leading technology provider for the aged and disability sectors, revolutionising care delivery through AI-based software. Our platform, supported by a dedicated local team, streamlines operations, offers real-time data insights, enhances personalised care, and enables seamless customisation without vendor support. With a $50 million annual investment in research and AI-driven solutions, AlayaCare is at the forefront of driving innovation in the care community.





