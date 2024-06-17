Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 09:24 HKT/SGT
Share:
SMEIC: The Acquisition of Shanghai Prime Will Form Complementary Advantages and Help Enhance Shareholder Returns

HONG KONG, June 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - On 15 May, Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “SMEIC” or the “Company”, 600835.SH) disclosed the Announcement on Related Transaction of Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co., Ltd.  According to the announcement, SMEIC intends to acquire 100% equity interests in Shanghai Prime in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Shanghai Prime will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMEIC. This transaction constitutes a related transaction of SMEIC.

Based on the pricing principle, as of 31 December 2023, the appraised value of 100% equity interests in Shanghai Prime was RMB5,318 million. Through friendly negotiations among the parties involved in the transaction, the agreed transaction price for 100% equity interests in Shanghai Prime is RMB5,318 million. The final transaction price will be subject to the appraised value filed by the competent state-owned assets administration department.

All the counterparties to this transaction, Shanghai Electric, SEHK and SEG HK, as the performance undertakers, have made performance compensation commitments to the Company in respect of the performance of the target company that, during the performance commitment period (from 2024 to 2026), Shanghai Prime will realize a cumulative net profit of approximately RMB1.059 billion. For the years 2024, 2025 and 2026, the committed net profit for the period will be approximately RMB255 million, RMB352 million and RMB452 million respectively.

It is reported that Shanghai Prime is an industrial group under Shanghai Electric (601727.SH), specializing in the manufacturing and services of industrial basic parts and key components and parts, with five business segments: blades, bearings, tools, industrial fasteners and automotive fasteners. After years of development, Shanghai Prime has expanded its business presence to over 10 countries, with its products being exported to more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. It has become the main force of domestic import substitution of medium and high-end basic parts.

Shanghai Electric has stated that the acquisition of Shanghai Prime will further strengthen the strategic positioning of the Company's "professional, refined, featured and innovative" industrial platform, leveraging the industry position and competitive advantages of Shanghai Prime's subordinate Industrial sectors. After the completion of this transaction, the proportion of revenue from the Company's "professional, refined, featured and innovative" business will be significantly increased by approximately 30% compared with the proportion before the transaction, and the business structure will be effectively optimized. This transaction will make full use of the capital platform attributes of being a listed company and Shanghai Prime's advantageous position in the field of industrial basic parts and key components and parts and will facilitate the Company's transformation in the target market from primarily focusing on commercial users to a balanced emphasis on both industrial and commercial users, effectively enhancing its development space.

At the same time, SMEIC’s size of asset and operation will be significantly increased after the completion of this transaction, which will be conducive to optimizing and adjusting the Company's industrial structure, enhancing its risk resistance and improving its market competitiveness. Following the completion of the acquisition, the scale of the Company's operating income as well as profitability will be effectively enhanced, with the Company's operating income in 2023 and 2022 increasing by 42.93% and 38.09%, earnings per share increased by 23.47% and 35.42%, respectively compared with pre-transaction. SMEIC will become one of the world's largest comprehensive industrial basic parts conglomerates by virtue of a relatively wide range of products offerings and a relatively large scale of operation

It is also worth mentioning that the acquisition of Shanghai Prime will contribute to enhancing the return of SMEIC’s shareholders and safeguarding the interests of the Company's shareholders. In 2023, the Company's cash dividend ratio was 45%, representing the highest dividend ratio since 2015. Upon completion of the transaction, the cash dividend per share will be increased accordingly with the increase in earnings per share.

It can be expected that with the advancement of the related transaction of the acquisition of Shanghai Prime, SMEIC will focus on the common downstream market for the two sides, improve the overall performance of products, expand common customers and services, enhance customer stickiness, improve the value of services, strengthen the Company's digital and intelligent synergies to promote the sharing of high-quality resources between the two sides, thereby enhancing the overall strength and operating results, and creating more value for the shareholders and investors.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
ONERHT Foundation's 7th Edition of Annual GAIL Forum Returns on 25 June 2024 at Suntec Singapore  
June 18, 2024 13:30 HKT/SGT
Joint Study on the Social Implementation of Hydrogen and Decarbonized Fuels  
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 10:21:00 AM
SMEIC: The Acquisition of Shanghai Prime Will Form Complementary Advantages and Help Enhance Shareholder Returns  
June 18, 2024 09:24 HKT/SGT
Former Facebook CEO (ANZ) Stephen Scheeler Announced as Keynote Speaker for Better Outcomes  
June 18, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
GPD Companies, Inc. Names Kurt Schuering as President and Chief Executive Officer  
June 18, 2024 00:37 HKT/SGT
Findell Capital Management LLC Releases Comprehensive Research Coverage Report on ESTA : Nasdaq  
June 17, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
EQIX Shareholder Alert: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Investors of Class Action Complaint Filing and Deadline  
June 17, 2024 20:13 HKT/SGT
Joint Discussions on Green Hydrogen Supply in Hokkaido's Chitose Area  
Monday, June 17, 2024 3:36:00 PM
Q2 Metals Intercepts Multiple Wide Intervals Including a Cumulative of 194.8 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite in Hole CS24-10 at the Cisco Lithium Property, James Bay, Quebec, Canada  
June 17, 2024 15:09 HKT/SGT
NEC develops compact millimeter-wave distributed antenna for Beyond 5G/6G through the development of a radio-over-fiber system enabling low power consumption  
Monday, June 17, 2024 3:06:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Data Architecture Melbourne
18   June
Melbourne, Australia
Retail & E-Commerce Conclave
20   June
Delhi, India
4th Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
20  -  21   June
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
CLEAN POWER & NEW ENERGY 2024
25  -  27   June
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
CX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2024
27   June
Makati, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
T4 Banking Philippines - Year 2
24   July
Manila, Philippines
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       