

Held on June 22nd and 23rd, 2024 (10am-9pm), at Hall 1 of Mid Valley Exhibition Center, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Two-day event featuring 65 expert speakers and 28 exhibitors with over RM50,000 worth of prizes

Jointly organised by ShareInvestor and InvestingNote, and supported by Bursa Malaysia, CFA Society Malaysia, Federation of Investment Managers Malaysia (FIMM) and Kumpulan Wang Simpanan Pekerja (KWSP EPF) KUALA LUMPUR, June 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - ShareInvestor Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s largest independent platform for investor relations, market data tools, and investor education, today announced the launch of INVEST FAIR 2024, Malaysia’s largest investment fair. Under the dynamic theme of “Money – Finance – Technology,” this year’s event encourages participants to embrace the evolving landscape of investing. Held from 22nd June 2024 (Saturday) to 23rd June 2024 (Sunday) 10am-9pm, at Mid Valley Exhibition Center Hall 1, INVEST FAIR 2024 will host 65 expert speakers from the fields of fintech, cryptocurrency, property, stock market, funds and investment. These professionals will share their extensive knowledge through 65 enriching sessions covering a broad spectrum of topics, including the latest market outlook, sector insights, investment strategies, trading skills, and property investment. Selected sessions will be conducted in Malay and Chinese to engage all Malaysians in becoming prudent and savvy investors. Mr Christopher Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd., the holding company of ShareInvestor Malaysia Sdn Bhd, said, “Investing has never been so exciting. New technology such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Virtual Reality has expanded the frontiers of investment. Tokenisation and Smart Contracts have made assets like real estate and debt more accessible to the retail investor. ETFs covering every asset class and major stock exchange indexes are available for investors to hedge and diversify their portfolios. In analytics, new AI-enabled tools in data visualisation and statistical probability help level the playing field for retail investors. It is in this spirit of enlightenment and innovation for the Finance industry that we hold Invest Fair.” With 65 expert speakers from various sectors, INVEST FAIR 2024 is designed to cater to both seasoned investors and eager beginners. Topics will include the latest market trends, investment strategies, and innovative financial technologies. We are also excited to host 28 exhibitors, each representing different facets of the investment ecosystem, offering new possibilities to learn, connect, and grow. In addition to the enriching sessions and valuable investment insights, more than RM50,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the curated program, visit the various booths and participate in their various activities for a chance to win exciting prizes. ShareInvestor Malaysia Sdn Bhd thanks its Platinum Sponsors -- Bursa Malaysia, CGS international, FSMOne, Moomoo and Rakuten Trade for their support. They have played a crucial role in bringing together investors and experts for INVEST FAIR 2024, creating a platform for growth and learning that will benefit everyone. For more information on the event and registration details, please visit our INVEST FAIR 2024 official website at https://investfair.com.my/ and registration at https://investfair.com.my/register/ About AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd. (www.alphainvestholdings.com) A leading regional financial services, media and technology company, AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd (“AlphaInvest” or “the Group”) was founded in 1999 to empower investors by providing them with trusted products and services for informed investment decision-making. Its core areas of business span investor relations, market data tools and investor education. AlphaInvest Group operates the largest investor relations network in the region, with a customer base of about 700 public listed companies and a reach of over 300,000 people across its platforms. The Group has over 120 employees in four countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia). The Group has made several strategic investments:

- in investor relations/public relations firm, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd (www.waterbrooks.com.sg)

- in Singapore’s leading social media platform for investors, InvestingNote (www.investingnote.com). InvestingNote is the largest and most active social platform for investments in Singapore and Malaysia. It is a community-driven platform designed specifically to help investors and traders to share ideas on stocks, news and insights through social networking and a variety of useful investment tools. ShareInvestor (www.shareinvestor.com) provides online market data tools for multiple markets across its ShareInvestor Station™, ShareInvestor WebPro™ and ShareInvestor Mobile range of products. AlphaInvest’s digital publications include:

- Investor-One (www.investor-one.com), a website on investor education, market news, corporate developments, and data analytics;

- Inve$t, the e-magazine published weekly in Singapore and Malaysia. AlphaInvest organises financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale events INVESTFAIR™(https://investfair.com.my/) in Malaysia and Singapore draws thousands of participants. Other key exhibition includes the largest REIT event ie REITS Symposium (www.reitsymposium.com). Media Contact:

Mr Darren Chong

Head of Investor Platforms ShareInvestor / Investing Note

Email: darren.chong@shareinvestor.com

Mobile/WhatsApp: (+60) 014-944-1639





