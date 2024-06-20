

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - EPB Group Berhad (“EPB”) and its group of companies (the “Group”), an established one-stop food processing and packaging machinery solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd. (“Malacca Securities”), for the upcoming initial public offering (“IPO”) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”). Mr. Yeoh Chee Min, Managing Director of EPB Group Berhad; Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director of Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Liew Meng Hooi, Deputy Managing Director of EPB Group Berhad [L-R] The Group’s IPO exercise shall involve a public issue of 71,570,000 new ordinary shares, or 19.24% of the enlarged issued share capital upon listing with an offer for sale of 40,000,000 ordinary shares, or 10.75% of the enlarged issued share capital upon listing. For information, the IPO shares shall be allocated in the following manner: - A. Public Issue of 71,570,000 new ordinary shares (“Issue Shares”) Malaysian public 19,570,000 Issue Shares, or 5.26% of the enlarged issued share capital upon listing will be made available for application by the Malaysian public via balloting, of which 50% of this allocation representing 9,785,000 Issue Shares shall be made available to Bumiputera public investors. Eligible persons 21,196,000 Issue Shares, or 5.70% of the enlarged issued share capital upon listing will be reserved for application by the eligible directors, eligible key senior management, eligible employees and business associates (including any other persons who have contributed to the success of the Group) (“Pink Form Allocations”). Private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (“MITI”) 30,804,000 Issue Shares, or 8.28% of the enlarged issued share capital upon listing will be made available for application by Bumiputera Investors approved by MITI by way of private placement. B. Offer for Sale of 40,000,000 ordinary shares (“Offer Shares”) Private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI 15,696,000 Offer Shares, or 4.22% of the enlarged issued share capital upon listing shall be made available to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI. Private placement to selected investors 24,304,000 Offer Shares, or 6.53% of the enlarged issued share capital upon listing, shall be made available to selected investors. Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, Malacca Securities will underwrite the 19,570,000 Issue Shares made available for application by the Malaysian public, and 21,196,000 Issue Shares made available for application under the Pink Form Allocations. Mr. Yeoh Chee Min, Managing Director of EPB Group Berhad commented, "Our vision is to broaden our market reach and enhance our offerings in the food processing and packaging machinery sector. This IPO is a strategic step towards achieving that goal. We are honoured to partner with Malacca Securities to facilitate our listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. Looking ahead, our Group plans to expand its product lines, particularly in robotics automation for the food manufacturing industry." Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director of Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd. added, "We are delighted to assist EPB Group with its upcoming IPO. The Group's comprehensive approach to delivering food processing and packaging machinery solutions, combined with a relentless drive for innovation and a strong focus on customer needs, sets a solid foundation for future growth. With a commendable track record since 1992 and a team rich in experience, EPB Group Berhad is well-equipped to navigate the dynamic landscape of the food industry." According to the Independent Market Research report, the food processing and packaging machinery industry is growing steadily, including technological advancements, and a shift towards more efficient and automated food processing methods. Furthermore, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% from the forecast period of RM1.80 billion in 2023 to RM2.66 billion in 2027. Leveraging on the Group’s industry expertise and innovative capabilities, the Group is aiming to expand its product offerings in robotics automation to meet the growing global demand for innovative food manufacturing automation methods.





