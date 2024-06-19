Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 20, 2024
Thursday, 20 June 2024, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Envision Greenwise Holdings Limited
Envision Greenwise (01783) Launches Hong Kong's First EV Battery Processing Plant, Boosting Global Recycling Efforts

HONG KONG, June 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - On June 14, 2024, Envision Greenwise Holdings Limited (“Envision Greenwise”, 1783.HK), together with its wholly-owned subsidiary Chun Yang International (HK) Co., Limited (“Chun Yang”), hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for Hong Kong's First EV Battery Processing Plant. The event took place at lots T2 & T3 of Hong Kong EcoPark. Mr. Tse Chin-wan, BBS, JP, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of Hong Kong, delivered the opening speech at the ceremony, after Mr. Kwok Chun Sing, MH, Chairman of Envision Greenwise Group started a welcome address to all the guests attending the ceremony. Ms. Kwok Ho Yee as the COO of Envision Greenwise and the managing director of Chun Yang especially introduced the importance of this breakthrough project. The ceremony also honored the presence of about 150 distinguished guests, including representatives from the Environment and Ecology Bureau, EcoPark, top enterprises in the electric vehicle and battery sectors such as Tesla (Hong Kong) (TSLA.US), Gotion High-tech (002074.SZ) and Huayou Recycling Technology, Hong Kong Motor Traders Association (including most Hong Kong car brands) and Hong Kong Recycling Chamber of Commerce, etc.

Shortly, Hong Kong's EV Battery Processing Plant (“the Plant”) will be built up on this ground which covers a total area of 9,420 square meters, to provide sustainable solutions such as cascade utilization and new material regeneration for Lithium-ion batteries. Besides, the Plant will feature automated production lines integrated with artificial intelligence technology to optimize Lithium-ion batterie resource recycling. Once completed, the Plant is expected to become a benchmark project for EV battery industry chain's circular development in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA), as well as to attract top global talents in the battery industry, thereby promoting sustainable development and enhancing Hong Kong's reputation and status in innovative green technology. The Plant will also act as a “super-connector” to facilitate GBA enterprises’ entry into global markets, and thus to accelerate the creation of a new paradigm to promote high-quality development in EV battery recycling.

In recent years, Envision Greenwise has actively expanded into the EV battery recycling sector. In 2022, it obtained Hong Kong’ s first full set of professional licenses for EV battery disposal, transportation, and export. Its approved total dismantling and processing capacity is now at the forefront of the industry.

Mr. Kwok Chun Sing, MH, the Chairman of Envision Greenwise, stated that this Plant is a crucial part in building the Group's global supply chain service system for the EV battery recycling and circular economy. It also marks a significant milestone of the Group in the pursuit of developing renewable energy resources and achieving its sustainable development goals.




