

Crypto Valley, Switzerland, June 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Swiss WEB3FEST 2024 has concluded with outstanding success, setting new benchmarks in the world of blockchain and WEB3 innovation. From June 5-13, 2024, the event brought together an impressive 4500 attendees, 200 speakers, and 50 exhibitors across 28 events. Some highlights of the festival was the participation of Edward Snowden and the Crypto Valley Visionaries list, honoring the pioneers and innovators of the blockchain space. This year’s festival was embedded around the pivotal Crypto Valley Conference in Switzerland, combining several ecosystems and welcoming both national and international guests and speakers from all over the world.



Event Highlights: One of the major highlights of the Swiss WEB3FEST 2024 was the fireside chat with Edward Snowden and Brittany Kaiser at SHED Zug. Snowden, the world-famous whistleblower, joined via video link for a 2-hour discussion on Friday and a 30-minute keynote at the Unconference on Saturday. He discussed data sovereignty, digital privacy, and the role of blockchain in decentralizing power and enhancing privacy. Snowden emphasized, "Not individuals, but large tech companies and state authorities now possess the right to privacy," highlighting the critical need for blockchain technology in protecting digital rights. This session offered unique insights from two leading figures in the realm of digital security. Additionally, the Unconference, held at the FIVE Hotel in Zurich, was another standout with six different areas, each with its own stage,agenda and presenting projects. This dynamic setup fostered in-depth discussions and hands-on experiences across AI, NFTs, the metaverse, gaming, finance, tokenization, and more on the Web3 space. Lastly, the Sustainability Day, co-hosted by DFINITY, was another impactful day in which industry leaders showcased their initiatives towards a greener future.. This event underscored the importance of green blockchain initiatives and sustainable corporate practices, emphasizing the positive impact of blockchain technology on the environment. Recap of Key Sessions: Investor Brunch: Partnered by Animoca Brands, VNTR and Outlier Ventures, this event set the stage for impactful discussions on investment and innovation in the WEB3 space.

Protocol Roundtable: An exclusive luncheon for layer-1 blockchain leaders, fostering collaboration and networking.

Future of Protocols Sessions: Engaging keynotes and panels featuring industry leaders like Mihai Alisie (Akasha), Dominic Williams (DFINITY), and Lily Liu (Solana Foundation).

Corporate Innovation Day: A summit focusing on blockchain’s transformative effects on finance, impact, and consumer engagement, held at Decentral House in Geneva. Looking Ahead: The success of the third edition of the Swiss WEB3FEST sets the stage for future editions around the globe. We are excited to announce the UAE WEB3FEST, scheduled for October 2024, and the second Swiss WEB3FEST Winter Edition in January 2025. The upcoming events will continue to drive innovation, collaboration, and growth in the global WEB3 ecosystem, while demonstrating their impact and contribution to attendees Join the next editions and contribute to reshape the future of WEB3 Whether you are a tech veteran or a curious newcomer, there is something for everyone at the WEB3FEST. For more information on tickets, participation, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.web3fest.ch Some example material from our event-series, reach out to us if you have specific needs. Recap Video Opening Day

Recap Video Snowden & Brittany Fireside Chat

Recap Unconference

Photos Unconference About WEB3FEST WEB3FEST is a biannual series of events designed to showcase the core themes of WEB3, shaping the future of the internet's next generation. It covers a comprehensive range of topics such as AI, blockchain, digital assets, cryptocurrencies, gaming, sustainability, IoT, metaverse, NFTs, and more. The festival offers a platform to foster innovation, advance networking, and engage with the latest technological advancements, making it a must-attend event in the global tech calendar. About Crypto Valley Located in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Crypto Valley is one of the world's leading ecosystems for blockchain and cryptographic technologies. It is a thriving hub of innovation and collaboration, attracting entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and global leaders looking to reshape industries and revolutionize business practices. About Crypto Oasis The Crypto Oasis is the largest WEB3 ecosystem in the world focused on the Middle East and Africa region and is supported by initiators of the Crypto Valley Switzerland. The core elements needed for its development are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystem's stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Education & Research Institutions, Service Providers, and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis is the leading Blockchain ecosystem in the world. Today it is the fastest growing, with more than 2,040 blockchain-related organisations in the UAE alone. Swiss NFT Association The Swiss NFT Association is the go-to educational hub for NFT expertise and thought leadership. The Association serves as a knowledge space; it is the primary resource for all matters concerning NFTs, actively curating quality content and building a thriving community. Contact:

