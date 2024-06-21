

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - DEXTools proudly unveils a groundbreaking new feature: the DEXTools Token Creator, the goal of this novel tool is to empowers users to develop their own tokens in a secure and reliable environment, significantly enhancing safety and democratizing access to the DeFi world. "The DEXTools Token Creator is a game-changer for the DeFi community," says Javier Palomino, Co-Founder and CEO of DEXTools. "Our goal is to provide a user-friendly and secure platform that makes token creation accessible to everyone, whether you're a seasoned developer or a beginner." The DEXTools Token Creator stands out for its ease of use and customization. Users can create basic or advanced tokens, configuring options such as fees and minting functions. Additionally, the platform offers unparalleled security, backed by audits and trust scores from DEXTools. Key Benefits: Accessibility: Designed for both beginners and experts, making token creation simple and straightforward.

Customization: Allows quick and easy configuration of various options, catering to both simple and complex token needs.

Security: A secure environment that minimizes the risk of scams, featuring verified contracts and recommendations for locked liquidity.

Compatible Chains: The tool supports token deployment on major blockchains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Avalanche, zkSync, and Pulse. DEXTools is also open to exploring new possibilities for other platforms.

Costs and Fees: Token creation costs vary by blockchain and include free updates for project logos and social media information on DEXTools. "Security is our top priority," adds Frederic Fernandez, Co-Founder and CMO of DEXTools. "With over $20 billion lost to scams in DeFi, our curated smart contracts are designed to protect users and restore trust in the market. This integration is poised to reignite the bull market and bring more participants into the DeFi space." Next Steps: After creating a token, users can list it on an exchange and add liquidity directly through the DEXTools platform or their chosen exchange, ensuring a seamless transition from creation to trading. With the DeFi market growing from $2 billion to nearly $400 billion since DEXTools' inception, serving the 24 million builders, traders, and users, the introduction of the Token Creator reinforces DEXTools' dedication to providing secure, accessible, and innovative tools for the DeFi community and those that want to become part of it. For more information, visit DEXTools Token Creator. About DEXTools Since its inception, DEXTools has been a leading name in the DeFi world, offering innovative and reliable trading tools. The introduction of the Token Creator reinforces its commitment to security and accessibility within the DeFi ecosystem. The new creator tool promises to revolutionize token creation, making it accessible to all users and ensuring a secure and reliable environment for their projects. For more information, visit DEXTools Token Creator. Support and Contact: For more information and support, DEXTools offers assistance via email at info@dextools.io and through their Telegram channel. Social Links

X: https://x.com/DEXToolsApp

Telegram: https://t.me/DEXToolsCommunity

Medium: https://dextools.medium.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dextools.official/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dextools

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DEXToolsAcademy Media Contact

DEXTools

DEXTools Communication Department

Website: https://creator.dextools.io SOURCE: DEXTools





Topic: Press release summary

Source: DEXTools



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

