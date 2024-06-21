Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 24, 2024
Monday, 24 June 2024, 16:23 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: DEXTools
DEXTools Reinvents DeFi Trading with Launch of Secure Token Creation Platform
The New Feature Aims at Making DeFi Trading Safer and More Accessible to the Crypto Community

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - DEXTools proudly unveils a groundbreaking new feature: the DEXTools Token Creator, the goal of this novel tool is to empowers users to develop their own tokens in a secure and reliable environment, significantly enhancing safety and democratizing access to the DeFi world.

"The DEXTools Token Creator is a game-changer for the DeFi community," says Javier Palomino, Co-Founder and CEO of DEXTools. "Our goal is to provide a user-friendly and secure platform that makes token creation accessible to everyone, whether you're a seasoned developer or a beginner."

The DEXTools Token Creator stands out for its ease of use and customization. Users can create basic or advanced tokens, configuring options such as fees and minting functions. Additionally, the platform offers unparalleled security, backed by audits and trust scores from DEXTools.

Key Benefits:

  • Accessibility: Designed for both beginners and experts, making token creation simple and straightforward.
  • Customization: Allows quick and easy configuration of various options, catering to both simple and complex token needs.
  • Security: A secure environment that minimizes the risk of scams, featuring verified contracts and recommendations for locked liquidity.
  • Compatible Chains: The tool supports token deployment on major blockchains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Avalanche, zkSync, and Pulse. DEXTools is also open to exploring new possibilities for other platforms.
  • Costs and Fees: Token creation costs vary by blockchain and include free updates for project logos and social media information on DEXTools.

"Security is our top priority," adds Frederic Fernandez, Co-Founder and CMO of DEXTools. "With over $20 billion lost to scams in DeFi, our curated smart contracts are designed to protect users and restore trust in the market. This integration is poised to reignite the bull market and bring more participants into the DeFi space."

Next Steps: After creating a token, users can list it on an exchange and add liquidity directly through the DEXTools platform or their chosen exchange, ensuring a seamless transition from creation to trading.

With the DeFi market growing from $2 billion to nearly $400 billion since DEXTools' inception, serving the 24 million builders, traders, and users, the introduction of the Token Creator reinforces DEXTools' dedication to providing secure, accessible, and innovative tools for the DeFi community and those that want to become part of it.

For more information, visit DEXTools Token Creator.

About DEXTools

Since its inception, DEXTools has been a leading name in the DeFi world, offering innovative and reliable trading tools. The introduction of the Token Creator reinforces its commitment to security and accessibility within the DeFi ecosystem. The new creator tool promises to revolutionize token creation, making it accessible to all users and ensuring a secure and reliable environment for their projects. For more information, visit DEXTools Token Creator.

Support and Contact: For more information and support, DEXTools offers assistance via email at info@dextools.io and through their Telegram channel.

Social Links
X: https://x.com/DEXToolsApp
Telegram: https://t.me/DEXToolsCommunity
Medium: https://dextools.medium.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dextools.official/
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dextools
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DEXToolsAcademy

Media Contact
DEXTools
DEXTools Communication Department
Website: https://creator.dextools.io

SOURCE: DEXTools




Topic: Press release summary
Source: DEXTools

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TripGift Supercharges Global Travel Gifting: World's First 103-Currency Platform  
June 24, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
DEXTools Reinvents DeFi Trading with Launch of Secure Token Creation Platform  
June 24, 2024 16:23 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Announces Appointments to Executive Nomination and Compensation Committees  
Monday, June 24, 2024 2:47:00 PM
Anson Resources and Koch Technology Solutions Collaborate on Pilot Testing at Green River  
June 24, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
HighTide Therapeutics Presents Analyses of a Phase 2 T2DM Study at the ADA Scientific Sessions, Highlighting Glycemic and Cardiometabolic Benefits of Berberine Ursodeoxycholate (HTD1801)  
June 21, 2024 18:30 HKT/SGT
AGAPE ATP Corporation Explores Energy-Saving Solutions with B&H Intec Solution  
June 21, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing fired up for summer of speed  
Friday, June 21, 2024 4:05:00 PM
NEXX officially introduces CK Asset Holdings Limited as a shareholder
  
June 21, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Continues Contract for FY2024 Dementia Examination Project by Tokyo Bunkyo City  
Friday, June 21, 2024 2:35:00 PM
Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Public Expose 2024  
June 21, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Data Architecture Sydney
25   June
Sydney, Australia
CLEAN POWER & NEW ENERGY 2024
25  -  27   June
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA
HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting: Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies
26  -  27   June
Manila, Philippines
CX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2024
27   June
Makati, Philippines
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
T4 Banking Philippines - Year 2
24   July
Manila, Philippines
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       