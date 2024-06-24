

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Systech Berhad (“Systech”), a deep-rooted digital corporate solutions provider, is pleased to announce the signing of a Collaboration Agreement (“Agreement”) with EH Integrated Systems Sdn. Bhd. (“EISSB”), a company specialises in the provisioning of industrial-grade servers and storage solutions. This strategic partnership aims to advance the establishment and operation of AI data centres and provide Generative AI digital solutions in Malaysia. Dato' Derrick Hooi, Executive Director of Systech Bhd; Mr. Sim Chin Yee, Director of EH Integrated System Sdn Bhd. [L–R] Dato Philip Ng, Executive Director of Systech Berhad; Dato' Derrick Hooi, Executive Director of Systech Berhad; Mr Sim Chin Yee, Director of EH Integrated System Sdn Bhd; Mr Lee Yong Hou, Business Manager of EH Integrated System Sdn Bhd. [L–R] EISSB, known for its expertise in providing high-performance computing infrastructure and a SuperMicro distributor, is committed to work closely with Systech to integrate innovative technologies and solutions that support efficient and secure high performing AI data centre operations. This collaboration marks a significant milestone towards strengthening Malaysia's digital transformation and meeting the growing demand for powerful computing power to handle large-scale processing tasks, such as Generative AI digital solutions. Under this Agreement, Systech will focus in operating AI data centre, hosting and deploying applications and software via the computing power of AI data centre. This includes designing, coding, testing, and maintaining software to ensure compatibility with EISSB’s infrastructure and achieving optimal performance for the Project. Whereas EISSB’s responsibilities include design, implementation and monitoring of the data centre infrastructure, such as storage systems, networking, and cooling systems. Together, Systech and EISSB aims to jointly operate the data centre and provide generative AI computing solutions for the customers. Executive Director of Systech Berhad, Dato’ Derrick Hooi commented, “This partnership represents a pivotal move in our strategic growth plan. By leveraging our expertise in Internet of Things (“IOT”), Digital Transformation and Automation and Cybersecurity, and with the support of EISSB high-performance AI data center infrastructure, we are poised to deliver superior Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) data centre and AI digital solutions that will enhance our service offerings and drive our expansion into new markets. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will unlock potential of both companies”. Mr. Sim Chin Yee, Managing Director of EH Integrated Systems, added, “We are thrilled to join forces with Systech in this venture. Our expertise in high-performance computing and custom software development, combined with Systech’s capabilities in system integration and cybersecurity, we will not only meet the increasing demands for data processing and storage but also drive the advancement of Malaysia’s digital ecosystem. As at 5:00 P.M., 24 June 2024, the share price of Systech Berhad closed at RM0.44, representing a market capitalisation of RM283.6 million. Systech Bhd [SYTC MK][SYSTECH MK], https://systech.asia





