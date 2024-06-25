

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, an increasing number of men are prioritising their health and well-being, a shift significantly accelerated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This change in mindset has led to a burgeoning interest among men in various aspects of health, from physical fitness and mental well-being to nutritional supplementation, skin and beauty care and preventative care. The impact of this shift is evident in the market dynamics with the global men's health supplement market, which was valued at $67.49 billion in 2022 projected to grow substantially, reaching an estimated $109.25 billion by 2027. This growth is largely driven by several factors, including heightened awareness of health issues, the proliferation of health information accessible through digital platforms, and a cultural shift towards self-care and longevity among men. Moreover, the rise of personalised health regimes and the availability of targeted health supplements specifically designed for men are playing a crucial role in this market expansion. Men are increasingly seeking products that address specific health concerns such as cardiovascular health, prostate health, muscle growth, and mental clarity. To commemorate International Men’s Health Week from June 10 to 16, LAC (pronounced L-A-C) is dedicated to highlighting the importance of men's health. During this week, we aim to provide valuable tips and advice on how men can enhance their overall well-being and embrace their inner health. An apple a day is not enough to keep the doctors away Men are nearly three times more likely than women to consume fast food on a daily basis. Despite this, many men lead active lifestyles, frequently hitting the gym or engaging in physical activities to enhance their health and fitness. Given these dynamics, it is more crucial than ever for men to ensure they consume sufficient nutrients and minerals to support their active lives. Incorporating a multivitamin into their daily routine can help bridge this nutritional gap. LAC Men’s Mega Multi Active and LAC Men’s Mega Multi 50 Plus offer comprehensive solutions with formulas containing over 40 clinically researched vitamins and minerals. These supplements not only help to enhance overall health, immunity, metabolism, and vitality, but also contribute towards boosting energy levels, promoting faster recovery times, and improving athletic performance. They serve as an ideal all-in-one supplement solution for men with busy lifestyles, ensuring they receive the essential nutrients needed to maintain their health and optimise their physical performance. Recognise the importance of caring for your prostate and bladder Your prostate gland plays a crucial role in your reproductive anatomy and sexual health. Regardless of age, all men are at risk of developing prostate problems if proper care is not taken. Neglecting prostate health can lead to negative effects such as urinary issues. Incorporating supplements that are specifically targeted towards promoting prostate and bladder health such as LAC Men’s ProstAid Formula and LAC Men’s UI Formula can be beneficial towards a healthy prostate and bladder. Formulated with clinically-studied ingredients such as saw palmetto and beta-sitosterol, LAC Men’s ProstAid Formula promotes prostate health and supports proper prostate function and when paired with LAC Men’s UI Formula, which includes key ingredients like copper and lycopene, these supplements work together to protect your prostate, improve testosterone health and enhance overall reproductive vitality. As men increasingly prioritise their overall health and well-being, it is essential for us to recognise that your inner health deserves as much if not more attention than external factors such as exercises and skincare. Media Contact: lac@preciouscomms.com





