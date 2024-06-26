

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - ONERHT Foundation Ltd ("Foundation”), the corporate social responsibility vehicle of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, "ONERHT”), successfully concluded the 7th edition of its Greening ASEAN: Initiatives & Leadership (GAIL) forum on 25th June 2024, held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Guest-of-Honour Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, and Ms Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation at the ONERHT Foundation GAIL Forum 2024 [L-R] Guest-of-Honour Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, delivered the opening remarks, emphasising the need to develop innovative solutions and new technologies to ensure that the green transition costs remain affordable. This year’s event brought together over 120 attendees, including business and industry leaders and sustainability domain experts, providing a platform for sharing expertise, experience and practical strategies. Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, said, “At GAIL 2024, we witnessed the power of collaboration and innovation in driving sustainable development across ASEAN. ONERHT Foundation is proud to facilitate these important discussions and support initiatives empowering businesses and communities to embrace sustainable practices for a greener future.” Expert panellists discussed key sessions that equipped SMEs with strategies to embed sustainability into operations while adapting to new reporting standards like International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), explored effective business strategies for navigating the carbon economy with tips on carbon measurement and management, and showcased how Singapore is leveraging AI and data capabilities to pioneer transformative sustainability solutions across industries, from emissions tracking to resource optimisation. Abe Jacob, Director of RHT Green, said, “This year’s GAIL forum has highlighted the critical need for businesses to integrate sustainability at every level. The discussions on future-proofing SMEs, navigating the carbon economy, and harnessing AI for sustainability were particularly inspiring. Our collective efforts can lead to meaningful change, and I am more optimistic than ever about our ability to build a sustainable future together.” The GAIL forum, initiated by ONERHT Foundation in 2018, aims to gather relevant expertise, knowledge and practical measures to enable businesses and other stakeholders in ASEAN to respond to the region’s growing call for sustainable development. With the support of its donors and sponsors, ONERHT Foundation has raised more than S$5 million for over 35 charitable organisations since its inception in 2015. ONERHT, a multidisciplinary network of professional and specialist services, which includes sustainability consultancy RHT Green, remains committed to achieving its net zero carbon goal by 2030. ONERHT Foundation Ltd A Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd (“Foundation”) enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, “ONERHT”) to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours. Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively. The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than S$5 million to support more than 30 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports. For more information, please visit www.onerht.foundation For media enquiries, please contact:

Elliot Siow / Elliot@waterbrooks.com.sg / +65 8375 0417





