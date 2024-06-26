Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 20:36 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited
AEON Credit Announces 1QFY2024/25 Results
Revenue Rises 12.3% to HK$426.5 million

HONG KONG, June 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (“AEON Credit” or the “Group”; Stock Code: 00900) today announced its results for the three months ended 31st May 2024 (“1QFY2024/25” or the “Reporting Period”).

During the Reporting Period, the Group’s revenue rose 12.3% year-on-year to HK$426.5 million, as its revolving credit card and personal loan receivables balances continued to increase. With the cost-to-income ratio improving to 47.3% from 50.0%, operating profit before impairment losses and impairment allowances climbed 19.4% to HK$211.3 million. Profit after tax was HK$83.3 million (1QFY2023/24: HK$97.0 million), with earnings per share at 19.88 HK cents (1QFY2023/24: 23.16 HK cents). The drop in profit after tax was attributable to an increase in impairment losses and impairment allowances amid the prolonged effect of the deterioration in the capital market and slow recovery in inbound tourism.

As the Group continued to use targeted marketing and successful marketing promotions to boost sales and receivables growth momentum, total sales in 1QFY2024/25 increased by 10.7% as compared with the first quarter of the previous year (“1QFY2023/24”), and the gross advances and receivables balance increased by 1.1% as compared with the end of February 2024.

Looking ahead, the Group will place greater emphasis on making the best use of both mobile application and traditional marketing channels to promote its credit card and personal loan products, and introduce unique features in the “AEON HK” mobile application (the “Mobile App”) to enrich the customer experience and capture the growing demand for contactless mobile payment services. The launch of the virtual card function in the Mobile App in the second quarter will provide customers with an instant purchase experience right after card approval and activation, without the need to visit a branch.

In face of a challenging credit environment amid high interest rates, the Group will continue to increase its receivables while closely monitoring the effectiveness of credit assessment and credit management improvement, as well as to achieve better maturity matching requirements, so as to minimize credit and liquidity risk.

In terms of digitalization of operations, the Group has completed the upgrade of its credit application processing platform and will further enhance its call centre platform and provide prompt interaction with its customers. In addition, data analytics tools will continue to be enhanced to improve the effectiveness of the Group’s marketing, credit assessment and credit management activities.

Mr. Wei Aiguo, Managing Director of AEON Credit, said, “We are glad to have continued to drive our business forward in the first quarter of FY2024/25 despite an uncertain and challenging market environment. We will continue to devote resources to provide exceptional consumer finance services to meet the evolving needs of our customers and to expand our customer base with more innovative and customized products. With the Group’s strong liquidity position and balance sheet and proven management capabilities, we are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in the recovering consumer finance market to attain rebound growth in the remainder of the year.”

About AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (Stock Code: 00900)

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8570) and a member of the AEON Group, was set up in 1987 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1995. The Group is principally engaged in the consumer finance business, which includes the issuance of credit cards and the provision of personal loan financing, card payment processing services, insurance agency and brokerage business in Hong Kong and microfinance business in Mainland China.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.aeon.com.hk.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited
Sectors: Cards & Payments
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited
Apr 5, 2024 13:14 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit FY2023 Revenue Up 31.8% to HK$1,623.3 Million with Healthy Sales and Receivables Growth
Jan 4, 2024 20:11 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue Up 34.4% to HK$1,192.9 Million in First Nine Months of FY2023, Profit Rises 12.8% to HK$282.3 Million
Sept 28, 2023 13:41 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue Up 37.0% to HK$783.1 Million in 1H2023, Profit Increases 8.3% to HK$191.4 Million
June 29, 2023 22:40 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue Jumps 36.2% to HK$380.0 Million in First Quarter of 2023/24, Profit Increases by 17.3% to HK$97.0 Million
Apr 4, 2023 13:40 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue Up 17.3% to HK$1,231.6 Million in FY2022, Sales Jump 32.7% and Receivables Surpass Pre-Pandemic Level Reaching Record High
Dec 21, 2022 18:43 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Revenue of First Nine Months of FY2022/23 Up by 15.2% to HK$887.4 million following Improved Market Sentiment and Successful Mass Promotion Activities
Nov 30, 2022 16:30 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Secures its Framework for Sustainability-Linked Loans, Strengthens and Advances its Sustainability Pledge
Sept 26, 2022 14:33 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit 1H2022 Revenue Up by 11.8% to HK$571.7 Million
June 23, 2022 19:48 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit (00900) 1Q2022 Revenue up by 9.7% to HK$279.1 million
May 3, 2022 21:39 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Service Launches AEON CARD WAKUWAKU at the Forefront in Addressing Consumer Spending Habits Amid New Normal
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       