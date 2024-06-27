

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Business Show is the world’s leading event for entrepreneurs, business owners and start-ups. Running for 25 years, The Business Show takes place in locations across the globe including London, Los Angeles, Miami, and Singapore, and the team behind the event have plans to continually expand to reach more countries and markets. The Business Show aims to support entrepreneurs and start-ups by offering them the services and products they need to run a successful business.



Bringing together the inspirational entrepreneurial and business community from across Asia, The Business Show is the leading platform to provide you with the insights you need to kickstart your business venture or take your organisation to new heights. Running for its third year, the show welcomes over 250 exhibitors, 150 speakers and 8,000 entrepreneurs, business owners and startups from across the country. This year, some of Asia’s most influential business professionals and entrepreneurs from the likes of Google, Forbes, Amazon and PayPal will be taking to the stage and delivering keynote seminars to inspire and educate our audience. Alongside this are esteemed businesses, joining the event centre stage to share their products, resources, setbacks, and successes. The Business Show Asia brings a diverse range of companies to the room, each with a unique product or service tailored to help you propel your business to the next level. While visiting the event, you will have complete access to endless opportunities and have the ability to learn about products and services that could be the missing link to growing and developing your business. The show also features interactive masterclasses from industry experts such as Amazon, Far East Organization and NextZen Minds, which provide an opportunity to receive mentoring and education from knowledgeable specialists in close quarters. Co-located within The Business Show is the Going Global Zone. Going Global is the leading event for learning how to take your business overseas. This zone is aimed at businesses that are ready to embark on international expansion, export products, or set up in foreign markets. The show calls in globalisation industry specialists and over the two days, you can engage with new clients and businesses face-to-face to learn about new opportunities for your ventures, or gather insights about the right products or services needed to accelerate the success of your overseas expansion. Taking place on the 28-29 of August 2024 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, tickets to The Business Show Asia are completely free of charge, as the main aim of the event is to make resources accessible and provide you with everything you need to start or grow your dream business. Don’t miss out on your opportunity this year - get your ticket here! About Business Show Media Business Show Media runs some of the largest and most influential business events worldwide. Our mission is to support SMEs and startups by providing them with the necessary services and products to ensure their success. We pride ourselves on making our events accessible to all by offering free tickets, ensuring everyone has the chance to benefit from our resources. Visit our website to learn more: www.businessshowmedia.com. Marketing Contact:

Marketing Team

marketing@singaporebusinessshow.sg





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Business Show Media

Sectors: Trade Shows, SMEs

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

