Source: Quarters Academy Sdn. Bhd. / Spectrum Holdings (M) Sdn. Bhd.
Quarters Academy Partners with Spectrum International University College for Professional Development
Enhancing Market-Driven Professional Training Programmes for Continuous Learning and Career Advancement

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Quarters Academy Sdn. Bhd. (“Quarters Academy”) is pleased to announce the signing of a Partnership Agreement (“Partnership”) with Spectrum International University College (“SIUC”), a well-renowned academic institution managed by Spectrum Holdings (M) Sdn. Bhd. (“Spectrum Holdings”). This partnership aims to enhance the quality and accessibility of professional training programmes by combining Quarters Academy's innovative training methodologies and extensive industry network with SIUC's academic expertise and infrastructure.

Puan Duratul Ain Bt Zabor, Director of Continuous Development of Spectrum International University College (SIUC); Emeritus Professor Dr Mak Chai, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum International University College (SIUC); Mr. Luis Tee, Director of Quarters Academy Sdn Bhd; Mr. Steve Chen, Director of Quarters Academy Sdn Bhd [L-R]
The collaboration will create a framework for delivering market-driven courses that cater to the evolving needs of professionals in various fields. It emphasises the commitment of both Quarters Academy and SIUC to fostering continuous professional development (CPD). Quarters Academy will develop, recruit participants, and manage the delivery of professional training programmes, while SIUC will ensure the quality, compliance, and certification of these programmes.

Mr. Luis Tee, Director of Quarters Academy, said, “We are excited to partner with SIUC to provide innovative and high-quality professional training programmes. This collaboration reflects our commitment to equip individuals with the skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic work environment.”

At the event, Quarters Academy and SIUC introduced the Professional Certificate in Trust & Fiduciary Advisory, a comprehensive course designed to educate students about trust and fiduciary laws, regulations, and advisory practices in Malaysia. The curriculum covers essential topics such as the history and creation of trusts, types of trusts, estate planning, fiduciary duties, taxation, and Islamic trusts.

Mr. Siva Sunasundram, Executive Director of SIUC, commented, “Collaborating with Quarters Academy aligns perfectly with our vision of providing inclusive and top-tier educational opportunities. We are confident that this partnership will greatly benefit our students and the broader community.”

Also at the event was CHPS GM Consultancy & Academic Sdn. Bhd. (“CHPS GM”). CHPS GM is a renowned provider of wellness and lifestyle programmes focused on human capital management and preventive healthcare. Through strategic partnerships with local and international associates, including SIUC, CHPS GM delivers high-quality consultancy and training services that address the evolving needs of today's workforce.

Dr. Ben Prakasan, Founder and Managing Director of CHPS GM, added, “This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering professional growth and delivering value-added solutions in human capital development. Together with SIUC, we aim to raise the bar in educational excellence and industry relevance.”

